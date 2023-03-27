Amy Slaton Files for Restraining Order, Accuses Estranged Husband of "Violence"

We have an update on the impending divorce between Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman.

And, unfortunately, it’s not a positive one.

According to Kentucky court documents, obtained by The Sun, the 1000-lb Sisters cast member filed for a protective order on February 28… four days after making a 911 call claiming Michael had become “violent” in their home.

Yikes, huh?

The protection order was later amended on March 8 to allow Michael to have “supervised contact with children” as long as he is accompanied by his mother and sister.

Five days later, Halterman filed for divorce.

As for what led to the restraining order and as for what allegedly transpired between the spouses?

Based on a 911 call dispatch document, Amy claimed Michael started “throwing things” during an intense argument on Friday, February 24.

The couple were arguing about their split; and, according to this same report, neither was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when an officer arrived on the scene around 2:30 pm.

“Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn’t want to,” the cop later documented.

The 1000-lb Sisters star also claimed Michael eventually “became violent” and started “throwing things” with two-year old soon Gage and eight-month old son Glenn present in the home.

After getting together all the way back high school, Amy and Michael exchanged vows nearly four years to the day prior to Michael’s divorce filing.

They just finished filming the first half of 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 and both will likely appear on upcoming Season 4 episodes, as well.

On an installment of this series that aired in February, viewers were seemingly given a glimpse of where things had gone wrong between the husband and wife.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

This episode featured Amy breaking down as her husband sat around drinking beer with friends — instead of helping with his two young sons.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Indeed, an insider previously told The Sun that Michael acting as somewhat of a deadbeat dad stands as the main reason why Amy has become unhappy in her relationship.

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

Amy is currently living with her kids in sister Tammy’s house.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” The Sun reported several days ago, adding of a timeline:

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

The estranged spouses eloped in 2017, and then had a more official ceremony in 2019.

“I can’t believe the day is finally here,” Slaton said during a 2020 episode. “This is about me starting a new life with my husband.”

Adorable! Gotta love this poster of Amy Slaton and her very young son, Gage.

Neither Amy nor Michael has spoken out about their break-up or about this alleged argument.

Amy has been “feeling overwhelmed” of late, The Sun reports, while another source has told this outlet of Halterman:

“No one in the family likes Michael.”