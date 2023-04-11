Peter Madrigal: Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Affair Has Been Going on WAY Longer Than People Realize! I Can Prove It!

Though he’s been involved with the show from the very beginning, Peter Madrigal has never been promoted to the level of full-time cast member on Vanderpump Rules.

And that might be the ultimate compliment.

The most common theory for why Peter has remained on the margins of the Vander-verse is that producers believe he’s simply too sane and well-adjusted to be lumped in with the sociopaths who made the show famous.

But just like the rest of the cast, Madrigal has been profoundly affected by the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss affair.

In fact, he’s downright furious, as he claims that Raquel strung him along so she could use him as a romantic decoy in the early days of her illicit romance.

While appearing on Kristen Doute’s “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast this week, Madrigal revealed that he had had suspicions about Tom and Raquel months before their news went public.

“I get an interesting text from one Tom Sandoval,” Peter said of the fallout from his date with Leviss.

“He hasn’t texted me in six months and then he texts me and he says, and I quote, ‘Dude! Just watched the first episode LOL! Did you bang Raquel the night after SUR!? [Crying laughing face emoji].”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

Peter went on to explain that the emoji was the ultimate tip-off.

“If you go through my text messages with Tom Sandoval, he never texts me emojis. Never does,” said Madrigal.

“At the time, I am so disconnected, I didn’t even think about it. What I’m thinking is, ‘How are they portraying me on the show?’ So, I call him. He was all like, ‘Oh, no, I was just was wondering if you banged Raquel that night,'” Peter continued.

“I don’t know why she responded, like, ‘Ugh.’ And now I know why. She was already dating Tom Sandoval,” he alleged.

“She was already having sex with Tom. And that text message from him proves it.”

Peter was clearly surprised when he was rejected by Raquel, but he now realizes that it was all for the best.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

“I am glad that I dodged a bullet named Rachel,” Madrigal said.

“I have proof, I was used as a scapegoat.”

There might be a little cope going on here from Madrigal, as he seems convinced that the only way a woman could possibly not be interested in him is if she were already involved with someone else.

Raquel has done a lot of crying this season. (Photo via Bravo)

Although that explanation would help to explain why Raquel randomly broke down in tears on her first date with Peter.

Anyway, another new tidbit about Sandoval and Leviss seems to indicate that these two were much more than just f–k buddies for much for longer than we thought.

According to a new report from TMZ, Tom brought Raquel home to meet his family over the Christmas holidays.

Tom Sandoval has been caught cheating on Ariana Madix. But he might be able to make some money from his bad behavior! (Photo via Instagram)

Ariana was not on hand for the trip, and when friends criticized Sandoval for such a bold move, he explained that he and Madix were already “basically” broken up.

Sounds like he probably should’ve informed Ariana of that development!