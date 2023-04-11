Tori Roloff Has One Huge Regret About This Year’s Easter Celebration

Earlier this month, we saw Tori Roloff and her kids on an egg hunt.

That was not the extent of the Roloff family’s celebrations — even amidst rumors of marital troubles between Tori and Zach.

On the actual holiday weekend, the family celebrated Easter at home.

But Tori has one regret about how the day went for her family.

Tori Roloff went onto Instagram to share a video of herself “enjoying” her children’s enjoyment of Easter gifts.

Seated between 5-year-old Jackson and 3-year-old Lilah, she listens while they squeeze little stuffed bunnies … which then play the same tune.

Online sources say that the very high pitched tune is “Jesus Loves Me.” We get the feeling that Tori has heard this song a lot.

“I don’t regret getting these bunnies,” Tori captioned her post. “No, I don’t.”

To be clear, it is not that Tori begrudges her children their joy. Her amusement is very visible throughout the post.

Instead, she is experiencing what many parents, grandparents, eldest siblings, and babysitters know to be a familiar experience. There’s no novelty to it, so their adult brains get sick of the noise quickly. Little kids, delighted that a stuffed animal can make music on command, are much slower to grow fatigued with it.

Tori made it clear that Zach and Lilah were continuing to amuse themselves with the noisy bunnies throughout the day.

Hopefully, in time, the novelty of the noise will wear off. Most children have their eventual limits.

We’re not saying that kids this young will find the jingle as annoying as their parents do. Just that it won’t be new and exciting anymore. Eventually. (And if not … well, an enterprising parent can quietly remove batteries when appropriate)

Overall, it sounds like Zach and Tori’s kids had a lovely Easter 2023.

Zach will certainly remember how things went this year. He’s a little person (as in, a person who is little) with his own personality and already has years of memories.

It’s very likely that Lilah will remember some of this, too. She’s three.

Of course, some of Tori and Zach’s family celebrations have received extra scrutiny this year.

There have been rumors about the state of their marriage.

When Tori took Jackson and Lilah to an egg hunt without Zach (no, he was not the one taking the photos), some wondered if this was a “soft launch” of separation news.

However, Tori explained that, no, she and Zach are not separating.

Instead, he had just stayed home with Josiah, their baby.

Literal babies do not generally enjoy egg hunts. They might like playing (safely, with supervision) with a soft, fake egg, however.