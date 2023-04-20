Josh Seiter Blasts Karine Martins and Paul Staehle: They're Back Together! It's SICK!

With heavy hearts, we reported that Karine Martins and Paul Staehle are back together.

The deeply toxic 90 Day Fiance couple are married, but reconciled after spending more than a year apart.

During their separation — one full of legal action and toxic accusations, Karine dated one of the most notorious no-name men in the reality TV world: Josh Seiter.

They quickly broke up, and he went on to hit on multiple newly single Sister Wives stars. Now, he’s condemning Karine and Paul’s reconciliation.

Absolutely not! Josh Seiter and Karine Martins briefly dated, much to the chagrin of people who wanted good things for Karine.

Josh Seiter was only too happy to speak to In Touch Weekly about Paul Staehle and Karine Martins getting back together.

“I honestly think they deserve each other at this point,” he said bitterly.

”This news disgusts me,” Josh expressed. “It’s sick.”

Josh Seiter’s time on The Bachelorette was short-lived. Since then, he has tried to attach himself to other reality TV personalities. A couple of times, his efforts have paid off. For a little while. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Well, they say that a stopped clock is right twice a day.

(That really only works with analogue clocks; many digital clocks will begin tracking time after a power outage, and will never be right until a person resets them)

And Josh is right about this being disgusting — and he is right about it being sick. We would never say that anyone deserves what goes on in Paul and Karine’s marriage.

Over the years, some 90 Day Fiance fans have criticized Karine Martins for not updating them “enough” on her life. At the same time, Karine’s life updates sometimes receive backlash. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Karine and Josh dated in the autumn of 2022.

Their relationship, such as it was, lasted for less than one month.

They both had different versions of why they broke up. Again, this “relationship” spanned a few weeks. Their differing stories hardly matter.

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins holds her young son, Ethan Staehle, whose milestones she has missed during this ongoing custody situation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Especially because most people didn’t take it seriously to begin with.

Why? Well, Karine isn’t the first reality TV alum whom Josh has managed to date.

In fact, she isn’t the first 90 Day Fiance alum whom Josh has landed, either.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4 star Yolanda makes a phone call to her “British” boyfriend, whose alleged name is Williams.

Yolanda Leak fell for a catfish on her season of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days. Several storylines have hyped potential catfishing scenarios, but Yolanda’s was the real deal. In that her man was fake.

Unfortunately, though Josh is exactly who he says that he is, many people see him as equally “fake.”

No, he’s not a scammer with an obvious Nigerian accent using a model’s photos and pretending to be a British man named “Williams.” But fans suspect that his alleged interest in Yolanda, Karine, and so many others has all been about fame. Or as close as he can get to it.

90 Day Fiance stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins pose with their two sons, Pierre Staehle and newborn Ethan Staehle, just weeks after the latter’s birth.

Paul and Karine accused each other of a lot of things amidst their last breakup. However, their tones changed considerably after they both lost custody of their sons, Pierre and Ethan.

The two decided to play nice in order to better petition the court to get their sons back.

And apparently, that has evolved into a rekindling of their marriage. So they’re back together. Until their next breakup. And their next reconciliation.