Aaron Carter’s Mother Says She Has Proof Singer Was Murdered

It’s been four months since Aaron Carter passed away in the bathroom of his home in Lancaster, California.

No official cause of death has been released, as investigators are still awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

Medical examiners confirmed, however, that despite being found in a bathtub full of water, Aaron did not drown, a set of circumstances that’s led many to conclude the singer died of an overdose.

Police have stated that there was no sign of foul play, but now Aaron’s mother, Jane Carter, has revealed that she believes her son was murdered.

Jane took to Facebook this week to share some grisly photos from the scene of Aaron’s death.

One photo shows a bathtub full of green-tinted water, the coloring apparently a result of the fact that Carter’s body remained in the water for several hours after he died.

Others show feces splattered across the bathroom floor, which Jane says is evidence that Aaron was not in the bathtub when he died.

In the caption to her post, Jane wrote that she made the difficult decision to share the pics because she’s “still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son.”

“I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose,” she explained.

“They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past,” she claimed of the star who had long struggled with addiction and mental health issues,” she added.

Jane went on to allege that police contaminated the crime scene shortly after they arrived, having apparently concluded that because Carter overdosed, there was no need to take the investigation seriously.

“Look at the photos. They were not taken by the police. But they allowed people to go in and out,” she said, adding that cops and other personnel proceeded “tromp through” the bathroom.

Aaron’s mom went on to refer to “death threats” that she says the LAPD failed to properly investigate.

The claimed “potential homicide information was there for years” and police ignored Aaron’s concerns about threats to his life.

“There are people who must be held accountable,” Jane concluded.

Police have not publicly responded to Jane’s accusations.

The toxicology report from the medical examiners who performed Aaron’s autopsy is expected sometime this month.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.