Kylie Jenner Claims She's Never Had Plastic Surgery, Gets Absolutely Roasted By Fans

There aren’t many downsides to being born into a life of incredible wealth and privilege.

But as Kylie Jenner knows, one drawback of growing up famous is that millions of people bear witness to your awkward stage.

To say that Kylie’s look has changed considerably since the early days of Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be a massive understatement.

That makes sense, of course, as she made her first appearances on the show when she was just nine years old.

Kylie Jenner attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

But how much of the change is a result of maturity, and how much is due to of time spent under the knife?

The debate over how much plastic surgery Kylie has undergone has been raging for nearly a decade now.

Kylie attempted to put it to rest in a recent interview, but it seems she only made matters worse.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!” Kylie told Homme Girls magazine this week.

“Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone,” she added.

“I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 1, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

Yes, Kylie seems to be saying that lip fillers are the only cosmetic work she’s ever had done.

Not surprisingly, the public is having a hard time believing that.

“We have eyes but ok” one person tweeted in response.

“Kylie Jenner told a lie on this day. i don’t get the point in lying about things people can see with their own eyes. no one cares girl,” another added.

Kylie Jenner shared this photo on Instagram to celebrate the fact that she turned 24 years old. (Photo via Instagram)

“Picture is worth a 1000 words #TwoFaces,” a third chimed in.

Others pointed out that Kylie was careful with her wording.

She didn’t claim that she had never gone under the knife, only that she had not had “so much” work done.

“‘So much’ means different things to different people so okay,” one person tweeted.

Kylie Jenner is currently rumored to be dating Timothee Chalamet. (Photo via E!)

“That’s what happens when ppl don’t know the difference between plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements, Kylie. You’ve had a lot of cosmetic enhancements done,” another added.

This is not the first time that Kylie has remarked on the extent to which her face has been reconstructed.

On previous occasions, she admitted to receiving facial fillers but remained adamant that she’s never gone under the knife.

Kylie Jenner is the queen of social media and basically life. (Photo via Instagram)

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” she said at the time.

“They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do. It’s fillers. I’m not denying that,” Kylie added.

Fillers and makeup can accomplish a lot — but we’re not sure they can do everything that Kylie is claiming.

But hey, the woman’s a billionaire, and she’s dating Timothee Chalamet, so whatever she’s doing, it’s working!

r