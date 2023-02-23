Amy Slaton Breaks Down on 1000-Lb Sisters, Tears Into Husband for Lazy Parenting

Amy Slaton cannot do this on her own, you guys.

On Tuesday night’s episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Amy and her husband Michael attended a barbecue… just two weeks after the former gave birth to her second child, Glenn.

At one point, Amy’s first child, Gage started to get a little bit fussy, prompting his mother to take him away for a bit.

And to then lament the lonely and difficult position in which she finds herself.

“Everyone is having fun, having a good old time,” she told viewers, growing understandably emotional.

“I’m over here hot as Hell. I just recuperated from surgery, I haven’t had much sleep at all, and Gage just won’t stop crying.”

Amy, as you likely know, underwent a C-section in order to give birth to both of her children.

She spoke recently about the challenges of having two very young kids‘.

Adorable! Gotta love this poster of Amy Slaton and her very young son, Gage.

In this case, Michael offered absolutely no help, leading sister Amanda to step in and play the role of helpful aunt.

“The boys started crying and I’m trying to choose which one to give my attention to at that point in time and I just feel like, how am I gonna do this?” wondered Amy to the camera.

“How am I gonna be a mother to two boys and not hurt one of their feelings?”

So many parents around the world are nodding their head in sympathy right now, we bet.

Amanda was actually present during her sibling’s confessional and offered major reassurance after Amy started to cry.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” Amanda said to Amyy.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Shortly after these events played out on air, social media users jumped online — and jumped all over Michael.

“How no one grabbed a baby and handed the baby to Michael I do not know,” one person remarked.

“Like I am not a calm chill person when it comes to the obvious. He is the daddy he needs to stop eating and be a dad.”

Another, meanwhile, raised a legitimate medical concern:

“Should Amy be lifting Gage after just recently having a C-section? Michael, go help your wife.”

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

In an unrelated story, but one that also involved Amy, there’s been chatter that she and her family members are unhappy with the editing on 1000-Lb Sisters.

They’re also allegedly unhappy with their pay.

As a result?

One report says the sisters may soon look to move networks!

I