Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski: Spotted Making Out In Public! Are They Actually Dating?!

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski both endured very high-profile breakups in the past year.

Now, it looks like they’re taking comfort in each other’s company.

And in the process, they may have formed one of the hottest couples in the history of hot couples.

Yes, Harry and Emily appear to be dating — or at least hooking up — and they definitely don’t care who knows it.

The Daily Mail has obtained video that shows Harry and Emily making out in what appears to be a parking lot in Tokyo.

Based on the location and the awkwardness of the makeout sesh, it’s possible that this was nothing more than a tipsy fling.

But sources close to Harry recently confirmed that the crooner is in a relationship.

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia,” one insider tells the Mail.

“But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well.”

Those reports coincided with news that Emily’s brief fling with comedian Eric Andre had come to an end.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

So it’s easy to jump to the conclusion that Harry and Emily must be dating.

But based on her recent remarks about her love life, it seems that Ratajkowski might not be looking to get into anything serious.

“I’ve been trying to casually date and not get booed up, not get cuffed up and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing, because I don’t necessarily want to know when they’re going on another date,” she said on a recent episode of her podcast.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)

“It’s been really hard, because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows, so the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult.”

Ratajkowski parted ways with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year after he was caught cheating.

In addition to Andre, she’s since been romantically linked to Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson.

Harry Styles poses with the Best Pop Vocal Album Award for “Harry’s House” and Album of the Year Award for “Harry’s House” in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

For his part, Harry broke up with Olivia Wilde in November of last year after nearly two years of dating.

He was rumored to be dating Kendall Jenner earlier this year, but if that was ever a thing, it’s well over with now.

Styles’ fans tend to be very protective of their fav, but for the most part, they seem to support the idea of a Harry-EmRata relationship.

Hopefully these two are the real deal — that way we’ll all get to find out if a single relationship can support this much hotness!