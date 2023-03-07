Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Definitely Broken Up (But Still Living Together) Following Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal!

By now, you’ve no doubt heard the news that Tom Sandoval was caught cheating on Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nine years.

Not only that, Sandoval cheated with Raquel Leviss, a Vanderpump Rules co-star who was previously engaged to Tom’s close friend James Kennedy, and who was herself close friends with both Tom and Ariana.

Further complicating matters is the fact that Raquel was previously rumored to be dating Tom Schwartz, Sandoval’s best friend and business partner, who is newly divorced from Ariana‘s rival-turned-business partner, Katie Maloney.

Yes, when comes to entangled feuds and alliances, Game of Thrones ain’t got sh-t on Vanderpump!

Tom Sandoval has been caught cheating on Ariana Madix. But he might be able to make some money from his bad behavior! (Photo vias Instagram)

Anyway, all you really need to know is that “nice guy” Sandoval brutally betrayed his loving partner, and things are sure to get even messier in the weeks to come.

Insiders say this was no one-time transgression, and Tom and Raquel have been hooking up at least since last summer.

As a result, TMZ reports, Sandoval and Madix have split, and insiders say there’s no hope for a reconciliation.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

However, despite the nastiness of their recent split, it seems that Tom and Ariana are “still living together” in the $2 million Valley Village home they purchased in 2019.

“They own the house together, and what happens next with the property will take time to sort out,” a rep for the couple tells People magazine.

“This isn’t something that’s going to be decided in a weekend.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are no more. That’s what happens when you cheat with a friend. (Photo via Instagram)

As for Tom and Raquel — well, despite the scandalous circumstances under which their relationship began, it seems that these two crazy lovebirds are committed to making it work.

“It is my understanding that they are still [seeing each other],” Bravo exec Andy said during a Monday, March 6, episode of his SiriusXM show.

“But I can’t say that as fact — that’s what I’ve gathered from my intelligence.”

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

Cohen added that Tom, Raquel, and Ariana are expected to be in attendance at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, which will film later this month.

“They’re coming. I believe they’ll be there, yes I do,” Cohen told listeners

“This is a reunion that’s going to be … I’m girding my loins.”

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

Cohen added that eagle-eyed Vanderpump fans might even pick up on signs of Sandoval’s shady behavior on the show’s current season, which wrapped last summer.

“Even Wednesday night’s episode, you’re not going to believe it,” Cohen said.

“Watching it with this overlay … there’s a moment between Ariana [Madix] and Raquel where you see where their friendship is, which is good, that you won’t believe.”

What Andy fails to consider, is that when it comes to this gang of sociopathic narcissists, we’d believe just about anything.