1,000-lb Sisters Spinoff? Fans Are Pushing For It to Happen!

Amy and Tammy Slaton?

Amy and Tammy Slaton who?!?

Amid talk that these 1,000-lb sisters are unhappy with their current contract, a number of fans out there are clamoring for a show that stars… neither of them.

A new Reddit thread focuses on the possibility of Amanda Halterman and Chris Combs landing their very own reality series, with one user remarking of the siblings:

“They just seem more interesting and seem to have some motivation.”

Another person, meanwhile, wants Amy to remain in the picture.

“I think we may get a spin-off from the sisters, but more in the way of a soon-to-be single Amy entering the wonderful world of single dating,” this individual positive, citing Amy’s impending divorce from husband Michael.

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

This speculation has gone viral just days after sources told The Sun that Amy and Tammy may demand a pay increase after Season 4 is done filming.

The Slatons think they “could be making more money if they left their current production network’s contract,” reported The Sun last week.

The went goes on to say that Tammy, Amy and company aren’t pleased “every time a cast member attempts to have a serious conversation on the show, the producers edit it out.”

They’re obligated to complete Season 4, but do NOT have any deal in place with TLC after the next batch of episodes are shot.

Chris and Amanda are half-siblings to Amy and Tammy, but are very close to each main cast member.

Last year, Chris stunned his followers after he shared photos of his own dramatic weight loss, writing as a caption to images that showed off his new figure:

“I would have to say that this has been the hardest but the most rewarding journey I’ve ever done.”

He said he had lost about 40 pounds at the time, but was aiming for even more.

“I like Amanda and Chris the best. I would love them to take a bigger role,” a Reddit user added in this thread, while another thinks executives are laying the “ground” for just such a change.

“Amanda and Chris carry this show lol,” a final commenter said.

To be clear, no plans for a 1,000-lb Sisters spinoff are in the works, as far as we know.

But it’s fun to think about, isn’t it?