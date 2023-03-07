1000-lb Sisters Fans are Very Concerned About Amy Slaton’s Youngest Son

Over the last several days, it’s become apparent that Amy Slaton’s marriage is in very bad shape.

To the point where sources say Slaton will soon file to divorce her husband, Michael.

More recently, however, concern has cropped up among 1,000-lb Sisters fans in regard to the shape of Amy and Michael’s 8-month old son, Glenn.

And it all stems from the following photo:

The reality star took to her Instagram page on Sunday to post a picture of the little boy strapped into his car seat, writing as a caption to the image featured here:

“Happy 8 months baby mama, and gage and everyone love u baby!!!!”

First, followers noticed that Amy didn’t mention Michael at all in this tribute.

But then they took note of the infant’s face.

“Did he fall and hurt himself?” one person asked, while a second remarked: “Kid looks like he was in a bar fight last night.”

A third then chimed in as follows:

“What happened to his cute lil face? That’s deeply concerning to me.”

It’s natural and understandable, of course, to be worried upon seeing such marks. We’re sure these individuals simply care about Slaton and her family.

Adorable! Gotta love this poster of Amy Slaton and her very young son, Gage.

But have they met toddlers?!?

Little boys the age of Glenn scratch themselves all the time… or fall down… or end up in any number of mostly harmless situations that could result in scratches on their face.

We see no reason for major concern here.

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

As for what appears to have befallen Amy and Michael?

“[Michael] doesn’t want the kids to be on the show, but Amy disagrees,” an insider told the Sun last week, adding at the time:

“They have been fighting over this for months.”

Another major issue that has plagued the couple has been Michael’s apparent lack of help in the parenting department.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

As you likely recall, Amy broke down a recent episode of 1000-lb Sisters after her spouse sat around drinking beer with friends instead of helping with his sons.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Amy Slaton made quite an adorable child, didn’t she? Here she is with son Gage.

To be clear, Amy herself has not confirmed that she plans to file for divorce.

But sources indicate she has already moved out and is living with sibling Tammy.

The estranged spouses met in high school and got married on March 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” Slaton said on her program’s series premiere in January 2020.

“I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”