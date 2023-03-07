Kris Foster Warns Jeymi Noguera: I May Have to Go Back to Alabama!

On the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera were finding ways to compromise.

Despite being engaged, they only met in person that very week. They have a lot of getting-to-know-each-other to do before the wedding date. Which is nine days after they united.

But the preview for next week’s episode hints that they might not have a chance to do that.

The promo suggests that Kris might return to Alabama. And that actually falls in line with certain 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoilers.

During Season 4, Episode 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, an old enemy reared its ugly head. We of course mean those voice-to-voice translation devices.

Not only are they a pain for viewers, but we have watched them sabotage relationships during past seasons. Some things get lost in translation. The tool that helps you ask for the nearest bathroom is not ideal for a nuanced relationship talk.

Though Jeymi clearly and beautifully speaks English, following Kris’ words in person was more of a challenge than it was online.

Anyway, this time, the translation device didn’t have to do any heavy lifting. Kris wanted to go shopping.

She told Jeymi as much, using the device. There was just one catch.

Kris wanted to buy weapons. She wanted to go to a store that sells guns and knives. Kris believed that it was important to get something to protect them.

Jeymi does not understand Kris’ desire. Many American viewers might not, either.

But this is a cultural thing for Kris. She comes from a small town (the size of a large high school) in rural Alabama. Kris grew up around weapons.

She has also heard alarming stories, one from Jeymi, about potential dangers in Colombia. The stuff about criminals targeting Americans is, as we understand it, more of a worry for vacationers at resorts. Meanwhile, someone once punched Jeymi in the face and stole her phone on a public bus.

Despite her own discomfort, Jeymi takes Kris to a weapon store. Kris quickly wants to look at a tactical knife.

Jeymi had initially assumed that she meant, like, a pocket knife. Not so.

A knife has many more uses than a gun, so knife collections are likely more common. But it is still an impressive and large blade.

We don’t know that “we could kill a cow with this” is our go-to frame of reference for blade sizes, but Jeymi’s probably not wrong.

She agrees that it’s fine for Kris to get the knife, but she asks that she not store it in their bedroom. Kris agrees.

This is a great example of a healthy compromise. They are partners, after all.

We also got some vital context for a moment from the previous week’s promo.

“I hope the girl [from] the store doesn’t think, ‘Oh my god, she is a psychopath,'” Jeymi told the camera.

She was expressing her own hangups about weapons and wondering how the weapon store’s clerk would perceive Kris.

Meanwhile, the previous week’s promo had strongly implied that Jeymi was calling Kris a “psychopath.”

She was not. And we even noted at the time that the context remained unclear.

Production loves to use editing to rob these moments of context for teasers. But, to be fair, that’s how teasers work. That will be important to remember in a moment.

Kris wanted to emphasize that the knife is no big deal — and also that she is very experienced with this kind of item.

“I got one like that,” she told her fiancee, “on my 8th birthday.”

That would be shocking to most people. To Jeymi, too. But her reply was absolutely hilarious.

“Great! I got a Barbie,” she quipped.

As we noted in our recap of the episode, that line is going to live rent-free in our heads for a while.

Then, at the end of the episode, we saw previews for Season 4, Episode 6 — which will air on Sunday, March 12.

“I may have to leave,” Kris tells Jeymi.

We do not know if there is any missing context between one line and the other. The two are lounging in bed for both.

But we then hear Kris continue, warning that she may have to travel “back to Alabama.”

“When happen exactly?” Jeymi asks.

Again, all of these lines could be entire paragraphs of dialogue apart.

However, in this case, what we’re missing is likely the cause and details of Kris’ need to return.

“I feel like she’s not coming back,” Jeymi tearfully expresses to the camera.

Maybe this is about a family issue. Or Kris’ health. And maybe it’s just details of Kris’ property management responsibilities.

We’ll know more when the actual episode airs.