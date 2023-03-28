Sophia Abraham Flaunts Dramatic, Edgy Makeover in New Photo

Though Farrah Abraham hyped up Sophia’s birthday facial piercings this year, snakebites are not the only part of her new look.

Sophia is cultivating an enviable aesthetic, and one of the most visible parts is the royal purple streaking in her hair.

These highlights are only one part of her new look.

Now, Farrah is showing off her daughter’s radical makeover. Take a look at the photos below!!

In this still from a video selfie, Farrah Abraham flaunted daughter Sophia Abraham’s colorful hair streaks and facial piercings.

On Instagram, former reality TV villain Farrah Abraham shared a couple of looks at her daughter’s, well, looks.

In reality’s ongoing efforts to make us all feel unthinkably ancient, Sophia is now a full-on teenager. As in, she has been for more than a year. She’s 14.

Not all teenagers have the sense of style, the budget, or the parents to let them pull of an ensemble like this one:

14-year-old Sophia Abraham shows off her royal purple streaks and her overall aesthetic on a pink pedestal. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Standing on a pink cement cylinder, Sophia is in the foreground. A wall of graffiti sits in the background. Honestly, it’s an ideal backdrop for influencer photos.

Here, we see Sophia’s hair — jet black, with highlights of royal purple. In some lighting, some streaks look closer to cobalt, but that distinction is not apparent at every angle.

Complete with her black-and-pink horror shirt, her pants, her bag, and her shoes that are bordering on being boots, Sophia is very stylish.

Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham discussed a myriad of topics in an overly filtered interview video. (Image Credit: In Touch Weekly)

In February, Sophia received six new piercings for her 14th birthday.

Farrah walked her followers through the steps as Sophia received twin snakebite piercings (on her bottom lip) and two brand new piercings on each ear.

“Sophia Abraham HAPPY 14th birthday! Piercing party! Six piercings later- Snake bite piercings- you match your snake,” Farrah wrote at the time. “Can you even eat your cake?”

Sophia Abraham celebrated her 14th birthday with a total of six piercings. Mouth piercings definitely come with an adjustment period. (Image Credit: TikTok)

A number of would-be critics heaped praise on Farrah for this move, and for multiple reasons.

First and foremost, because Sophia making reasonable, safe choices about her own body is age-appropriate. She is 14.

It’s weird to think of someone like Farrah making good parenting decisions, but this one was one of them. Sophia getting parent-approved piercings in a professional setting harms no one (including Sophia).

A piercing technician gave Sophia Abraham snakebite piercings on her lower lip. They look so cool! (Photo Credit: TikTok)

Speaking of which, another major topic of praise was the context of the piercings. Because it happened in a tattoo parlor.

This means that Sophia could receive piercings from trained professionals in a sterile environment.

In contrast, receiving them from an underpaid person working a stand at the mall is … not widely recommended among people with numerous piercings. You want someone who can do it safely, and who can get it right the first time.

We know that Sophia had to hold very still during the piercing process. The pain would have been worse if a random person at the mall had done it, though. (Photo Credit: TikTok)

Some individuals replied with mom-shaming, accusing Farrah of allowing Sophia to “scar” herself permanently.

That’s not so simple. Often, scarring depends upon skincare (do you get an infection) and the body tissue where the piercing takes place.

It is our understanding that snakebite piercings can and do heal externally, though the tissue inside of the mouth will show where the piercings once were. That, of course, assumes that Sophia will regret the piercings or otherwise remove them, which could happen. Or it might not.

Honestly, Sophia Abraham has such a cool image. There are very few things to say about her mother that are both honest and flattering, but she has given Sophia opportunities at self-expression that most parents sadly would not. (Photo Credit: TikTok)

We truly hate to side with Farrah Abraham here, because she is overall not a good person. But sometimes she does make good parenting decisions.

Not always, obviously. But sometimes.

Perhaps the same disastrous upbringing that forged Farrah into the odious person that she is also taught her some hard lessons about what Sophia’s childhood should — and should not — be like.