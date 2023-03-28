Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Criticism of Her "Disgusting" Bathroom: I Don't Eat Out of the Toilet!

Kourtney Kardashian is widely regarded as the most candid member of her famous family.

She doesn’t seek attention quite as much as some of her sisters, but she also doesn’t keep many secrets from her fans.

In the past, this tendency to live out loud has created problems for Kourtney, as some fans feel like they’ve been invited to comment on everything that she does.

In fact, pretty much every time she posts a pic, fans dissect in search of signs that she’s separated from Travis Barker.

Case in point: Kourtney posted a series of pics taken in her bathroom this week.

We’re not sure why she decided on such an unusual theme for her latest album, but we guess that’s just the sort of thing people do when they have a ridiculous amount of time on their hands.

Anyway, one pic in particular created a stir, but not for any of the reasons that Kourtney might have hoped.

Kourtney Kardashian apparently enjoys eating in the bathroom. And some of her fans really, really wish that she wouldn’t. (Photo via Instagram)

As you can see, Kourt seems to enjoy snacking while she bathes, but some fans think the 43-year-old’s habit is unhygienic.

“Food on the toilet [shocked face] that’s nasty,” one fan wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“How can you eat off a plate that’s been sitting on the toilet?!” another asked.

Kourtney’s series of bathroom pics has attracted a lot of criticism. (Photo via Instagram)

“I don’t understand this. Are you trying to be unique or shock value? Bunch of food all over an old bathroom with a tub from the 80s and a plate of food on the toilet,” a third chimed in.

“You want to let us know you’re gross and classy at the same time? It’s going to be a new trend trashclass TM.”

“Am I the only person who thinks food on the bathroom floor is disgusting?” yet another asked, adding nauseous and vomiting emojis, just in case anyone didn’t realize the question was rhetorical.

Kourtney Kardashian has a new line of wellness products. (Photo via Instagram)

Others realized that the photo was staged, but they couldn’t resist pointing out that they were repulsed by the very idea of eating all that food in a bathroom.

“So someone literally put food all over a bathroom floor and climbed up to take this photo of this mess,” wrote one such commenter.

“That bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of,” another added.

Fans have expressed concerns that Travis Barker is influencing Kourtney’s style. But that doesn’t seem to be the case! (Photo via Instagram)

Kourtney didn’t answer any of the questions posed in her comments, but she did express her feelings about the reaction:

“The comments about this photo,” she commented, with a bunch of spiral eye emojis, seemingly indicating that the people who complained are crazy.

Clearly, Kourtney is unbothered, which is a good thing.

A new season of The Kardashians is on the way. (Photo via Hulu)

And we think it’s safe to say she won’t be commenting on her bathroom snacking habits any further.

But hey, Hulu just dropped the first trailer for The Kardashians Season 3, so fans who need to know every little detail of Kourt’s life still have something to look forward to!