Ryan Edwards Returns to Social Media, Downplays Criminal Charges: It's Nothing I Haven't Done Before!

After a hiatus of several years, Ryan Edwards returned to social media last month.

His reason for doing so?

Well, Ryan logged back into Instagram to accuse his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, of cheating on him.

The allegations turned out to be bogus, but Ryan’s return to social media set into motion a series of events that forever altered the course of his life.

Ryan Edwards recently ended his social media hiatus. And now, they’re telling their story like never before. (Photo via Instagram)

Of course, as usual, Ryan’s problems are largely self-created, and his impact on those around him has been tragically harmful.

Anyway, the false allegation was the start of a downward spiral that would prompt Mackenzie to file for divorce and get a restraining order against Ryan.

In the past two months, Edwards has been arrested twice, and he’s facing several years in prison if convicted on all of the charges against him.

Ryan Edwards is facing several years in prison.

Needless to say, the man has a lot going on.

So his followers expected that when he eventually broke his silence and spoke publicly about these events, Ryan would do an awful lot of apologizing and explaining.

Instead, Edwards returned to Instagram again today, his message was shockingly simple:

“It is what it is,” he wrote.

Ryan Edwards will soon be back in court. And once again, his long history of substance abuse will be considered by a judge.

Not surprisingly, fans were not impressed by Ryan’s dismissive approach to his latest troubles.

“No, it’s what you made it,” one person repplied, according to In Touch.

“Go to treatment. You know we only go 3 places. Jails institutions and/or death,” another added.

“Glad you posted this… now take your own advice and move forward!!” a third chimed in.

Ryan Edwards has battled an addiction to drugs for years. We hope he’s now all clean and sober. (Photo via MTV)

On top of stalking, harassing, and threatening Mackenzie, Ryan is facing charges related to his ongoing substance abuse issues.

Police say he was in possession of cocaine, heroin, and unspecified drug paraphernalia when he was arrested.

In addition to publicly accusing Mackenzie of infidelity and allegedly threatening her with a knife, Ryan posted explicit photos of his estranged wife with the goal of humiliating her.

Ryan Edwards of Teen Mom OG fame. Dude is looking seriously strung out or some s–t. (Photo via MTV)

“If you guys have never seen a spineless slut this is one. They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them,” he captioned one photo

“Take wife down off this,” Ryan commented on a photo of himself and Mackenzie that she had posted on Instagram.

“I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

Ryan Edwards is bugging out about something in this photo. It’s from an episode of Teen Mom. (Photo via MTV)

It’s all very appalling behavior, even by Ryan Edwards standards.

So yeah, “it is what it is” isn’t really gonna cut it as an explanation.