Mackenzie Standifer: Ryan Edwards Held a Knife to My Neck, Threatened to Murder Me In Front of My Kids

Last week, when Ryan Edwards accused wife Mackenzie Standifer of cheating, then withdrew the claim, then accused her again, many concluded that he might be off the wagon and back to his old ways.

But few imagined that the situation had become as dire as what Mackenzie described in a police report filed last week.

Edwards has a long history of substance abuse and legal issues, and now it looks as though another arrest has been added to his rap sheet.

This time, the former reality star stands accused of brandishing a weapon in front of his children and threatening their mother’s life.

“Arguing, Ryan punched holes in the walls and doors,” Mackenzie explained in court documents obtained by UK tabloid The Sun.

“[He] held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could,” she continued.

“Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys.”

Mackenzie went on to allege that Ryan screamed at her and threatened to punch her in front of the kids, at one point breaking the bed that she was lying on.

“[He] came into bedroom where I was laying down. Pretending like he’s going to punch my face. Breaks bed with me in it. Getting in my face yelling,” she alleged.

“I went to get kids and leave. He wouldn’t let me leave. Threw me down in living room. Threw menthol nicotine in my eyes.”

The “menthol nicotine” Mackenzie referred to appears to be fluid from a vaping device.

Standifer says the incident could have been much worse had not a coworker of hers called 911.

“I don’t speak for her. I never wanted to hurt her, just tried telling her. I would have loved to work it because I still at the time wanted to,” Edwards told The Sun in response to Standifer’s claims.

Mackenzie also provided police with a recording of a phone call, which they say can be “interpreted … as a legitimate threat on her life.”

“What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly,” Ryan allegedly said at one point in the recording.

On Friday, Ryan was arrested and charged with harassment, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and an order of protection violation.

Edwards allegedly had both cocaine and heroin on him at the time of his arrest.

Mackenzie was granted a restraining order earlier this month in response to a complaint about Ryan.

She alleged that a motorcycle gang he recently joined had come to her work and threatened to hurt her.

There’s no word yet on what sort of prison time he’s facing, but with his substantial record of previous arrests, it seems certain that Ryan will wind up behind bars.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.