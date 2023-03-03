Ryan Edwards Got Arrested For Begging Mackenzie Standifer to Take Him Back

On Wednesday, Ryan Edwards was arrested for the second time in less than a month.

The alleged crime was violating a restraining order that his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer, had been granted just a few weeks earlier.

At the time of the arrest, details were scarce, but now we know that Ryan was taken into custody after authorities learned that he’d texted Mackenzie, a clear violation of the order’s no-contact

At first, it was widely assumed that Edwards had once again threatened Standifer, but it turns out he actually thought the marriage could be salvaged.

“My god I don’t haven’t [sic] to live my life without you! Sorry!” Ryan wrote, according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“For what it’s worth, I’m sorry and I do miss you,” he added.

The court papers made it clear that Mackenzie did not respond to Ryan’s messages, but instead reported his violation to the police.

“Mrs. Edwards didn’t respond to any messages from Mr. Edwards,” reads one filing.

The news of Ryan’s most recent arrest comes on the heels of a streak of violent, erratic behavior which had onlookers concerned for Mackenzie’s safety.

In police reports, she’s detailed numerous incidents in which her ex demonstrated violent, menacing behavior.

During a fight in January, Edwards allegedly “opened [a] pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys.”

In another argument he “threw menthol nicotine” fluid in her eyes.

Shortly thereafter, Ryan posted revealing photos of Mackenzie on his Instagram page and publicly accused her of cheating on him.

He later called her and threatened that “bad things would happen” to her in the future.

Fortunately, Standifer had the presence of mind to record the call, which helped her to secure an order of protection against Edwards.

These days, Ryan is out on bail, but he probably won’t be a free man for very long.

In addition to his threats and acts of violence against Mackenzie, he had cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia in his possession when he was arrested in January.

Ryan wasn’t on probation at the time of his arrest, but his long arrest record will likely be considered by whatever judge he faces.

There was a time when fans were rooting for Ryan to turn his life around.

But these days, the consensus seems to be that his wife and children will be safer when he’s behind bars.