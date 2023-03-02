Ryan Edwards: Arrested AGAIN For Stalking Mackenzie Standifer!

Ryan Edwards is back in the news today.

And as usual, that’s not a good thing.

As we reported earlier this week, Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Standifer, recently filed for divorce after Edwards harassed her, threatened her with a knife, and publicly accused her of cheating.

And it seems that Ryan didn’t take the divorce news very well.

According to a police report obtained by Starcasm, Ryan was arrested on Wednesday on charges of stalking and violation of an order of protection.

The report reveals that Edwards was booked in the Hamilton County Jail at 2:20PM on March 1.

The former Teen Mom star is still listed as being in custody, with his bond set at $50,000.

If you’re keeping score at home, this is the second time that Edwards has been arrested in less than a month.

On February 10, police apprehended Ryan at his workplace in response to claims that he had violated Mackenzie’s order of protection against him.

At the time of the arrest, Edwards reportedly had cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Edwards has battled addiction for years, and it seems that his latest streak of erratic behavior has been accompanied by a relapse.

His most recent arrest stems from an incident that took place on February 23.

The warrant was issued on February 24, but Edwards was not taken into custody until yesterday.

Details of the arrest and the incident that led to it are not available at this time, but we think it’s safe to say that Edwards is in some serious trouble.

Ryan currently has a March 6 court date scheduled for the most recent charges against him.

The judge at that hearing will be different than the one that Edwards is scheduled to appear in front of for the earlier harassment and drug possession charges.

Edwards will be in court for the previous arrest on March 30.

Ryan might need to sober up just so he can keep track of all these charges and court dates!

In addition to having twice violated his estranged wife’s order of protection, Ryan is facing drug charges that may well lead to prison time.

“Subsequent to the arrest, Edwards was searched and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics,” police wrote in a statement released after his previous arrest.

“I searched the inside of his wallet and located a glass pipe and two baggies of white powder,” reads an arrest report obtained by UK tabloid The Sun.

“One baggie appeared to be very white, more consistent with cocaine, while the other appeared slightly darker, more consistent with heroin.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.