Ryan Edwards ARRESTED Amid Harassment of Wife, Accusations of Infidelity

Ryan Edwards just ended a wild and crazy week in wild and crazy fashion.

At the time of this writing, the former Teen Mom cast member is behind bars.

Edwards was arrested on Friday and charged with violating a protective order following multiple social media posts in which he accused his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, of infidelity.

Mackenzie, it now seems, is the one who reported her spouse to the authorities.

On Thursday, Edwards shared a scantily-clad photo of Mackenzie, blasting her in the caption as a “spineless slut” and adding at the time:

“They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

According to In Touch Weekly, Mackenzie called the cops on her husband shortly afterward and Ryan was then charged with violating an order of protection.

She also told authorities that Ryan had contacted her dad, Bob Standifer, which was another violation of the protective order.

In late January, Edwards first went public with these claims of cheating, telling social media followers he wanted a divorce.

But then he recanted a few days later.

And then he posted the revenge porn-type of photos and was placed under arrest.

Right before being taken into custody, Edwards — who has struggled with a drug addiction for years and has been in and out of rehab on several occasions — was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and “two bags of suspected narcotics.”

“During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on Thursday advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings,” the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office said in a press release today.

“During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department.

“Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident.

“That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”

Photo via Instagram

Back on January 29, Edwards wrote online

“Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look who I’m talking to.

“And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing [sic].”

Mackenzie, for her part, has removed nearly all photos that feature Ryan from her Instagram account… and removed the word “wife” from her Instagram bio as well.

To be specific, Edwards is facing three charges: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Harassment.

A hearing has been set for March 30; and it’s unclear at this time whether Edwards will remain behind bars until then.

Prior to his arrest, Edwards spoke to The Sun and made the following allegations:

“I definitely feel sorry for my kids. I thought that they needed to see us together and work it out…

“She got mad because her image won’t be the same. That’s all she’s about, is how she looks.”

Edwards also told the outlet that he was “ready” to get a divorce and wanted to “find a good woman.”

First, however, he may need to find some bail money.