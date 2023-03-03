Jessa Duggar Resurfaces Amidst Miscarriage News, Hypocrisy Scandal

Late last year, Jessa Duggar suffered a tragic miscarriage. She only recently revealed this loss in detail.

This personal pain also included controversy, as Jessa’s family’s campaign against abortion rights flies in the face of the procedure that she underwent. That’s a complex topic.

Amidst all of this, one would imagine that she would be avoiding the spotlight. So many of her family are doing so these days.

But not Jessa. She has now resurfaced on social media, talking about something missing in her life. Deliberate symbolism? Probably not.

Jessa Duggar took followers on a tour of her living room decor via her Instagram Stories.

Late this week, Jessa Duggar Seewald used her Instagram Story to tackle one of her favorite subjects: her living room decor.

Hey, we get it — decorating your personal space is exciting and fulfilling, especially if you own the home and have the means to buy the right decor.

This time, her focus was on an off-white void — the corner where, just months ago, her family’s Christmas tree stood.

Though this corner in Jessa Duggar's home might be vacant, the adjacent wall holds a large print of her holding her young daughter in a field.

“I have been brainstorming on this corner for a while,” Jessa told the camera. “Around Christmas time, we had our Christmas tree here, and that worked great.”

“But,” she continued, “it’s this big blank space when you walk in through the door.”

Have you guessed where this is going yet? Well, buckle up.

Jessa Duggar posted some selfies showing off her long hair this week.

The whole thing is just a corny promo for something called Mixtiles.

Jessa wants what she calls a “collage of frames” to fill the empty space.

In all fairness, we’re sure that she’s made enough headlines in recent days to get a pretty good endorsement deal to plug a product on her IG Story. Yes, that’s the cynical take, but are we wrong?

Jessa Duggar revealed in February 2023 that she suffered a miscarriage with her fifth child.

Last month, Jessa told her fans and followers about her miscarriage.

At first, she had simply noticed that her morning sickness was getting dramatically worse, about 11 weeks into her pregnancy.

Jessa is a mother of four. She has had a miscarriage before. And she knew that something was wrong. So, she booked an ultrasound appointment.

Jessa Duggar looks into the camera in this still from a 2020 video and talks about her mental health.

“I really was so hopeful because the spotting had stopped,” Jessa confided to her followers.

When the doctor shared the news, she recalled, “I was in complete shock. I didn’t even have words.”

Jessa expressed: “Nothing could prepare me for the weight of those words at that moment.”

Ben Seewald speaks to the camera about politics and religion.

“I just immediately started crying,” Jessa told her followers on Instagram.

“And I was so grateful at that moment that I hadn’t gone to the appointment by myself,” she added.

“And Ben was there,” Jessa described, “and he put his arms around me.”

Jessa Duggar is on YouTube here, talking at length about her dad.

While Jessa’s story tugged at people’s heartstrings, some of the details that she shared had people accusing Jessa of total hypocrisy. And not without good reason.

Because Jessa has a history of hemorrhaging, doctors did not want to let her pass her miscarriage at home with simple medication.

So she underwent a a dilation and curettage procedure, known as a D&C. The procedure removes tissue from a uterus.

Jessa Duggar took to Instagram to simultaneously double-down on her opposition to abortion rights while also claiming that she is not a hypocrite for undergoing a procedure that her ideology would likely make illegal.

The Duggar family members have been vocal proponents of forced birth. Sickeningly, they once compared abortion rights to the actual Holocaust.

As a number of states have restricted abortion access in the wake of the fallen Supreme Court’s overturning of 50 years of legal precedent, some who have suffered miscarriages have had to “carry” dead tissue to term. Why? Because doctors fear prosecution if they carry out a D&C.

Jessa can think whatever she likes. It is very common for advocates for state-mandated childbirth to tell themselves that their situations are special or that they are the exceptions. But yeah, there is some tragic hypocrisy at play here.