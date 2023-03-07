Prince William, Kate Middleton Support Decision to Evict Harry & Meghan: We'd Rather Live Next Door to Sex Offender Prince Andrew!

Earlier this week, Sussex fans rejoiced at the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been invited to King Charles’ coronation.

A king inviting his own princely son to an important ceremony might not sound like a very big deal, but it’s important to bear in mind that these are tense times within the Sussex clan.

And for a long time it looked as though Harry and Meghan would suffer the humiliation of being royally snubbed.

After all, it wasn’t that long ago that Charles made the shocking decision to evict Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, seemingly for petty, punitive reasons.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

Charles reportedly started eviction process the day after Harry’s controversial memoir hit bookstores.

So it was widely assumed that the eviction was Charles’ way of lashing out against the content in Harry’s book.

Now, however, there’s reason to believe that Prince William and Kate Middleton might have spurred the King to take action.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were recently in Boston. Their reception has been as cold as the weather. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“They [Prince and Princess of Wales] will be absolutely supportive of Charles’ decision. They probably don’t want Harry and Meghan as their near neighbours,” royal expert Jennie Bond recently told OK! magazine (via The Telegraph).

There are plans to replace Harry and Meghan with Charles’ disgraced brother, Prince Andrew.

And despite the fact that Andrew is a sex offender who paid off his victims with money borrowed from the Queen, it seems that William and Kate would take him as their neighbor over Harry and Meghan.

One of Prince Andrew’s accusers recently filed a civil suit against him. And it briefly looked as though the prince will soon be forced to stand trial. (Photo via Getty)

“I think they’d probably have Andrew,” Bond confirmed.

As for Charles, insiders say the decision to evict Harry and Meghan could greatly affect his relationship with the couple’s two children.

“It’s not just his son, it’s his grandchildren, too,” says a source close to the situation.

King Charles III at Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Interestingly, Harry and Meghan have yet to publicly respond to Charles’ coronation invitation.

“An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” a rep for the couple said in a statement issued over the weekend.

A recent Bloomberg poll shows that 41% of Brits support Prince Harry attending the coronation, with 37% saying he should not attend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the US following the Queen’s funeral. But they might be back in the UK very soon. (Photo by KIRSTY O’CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Respondents were less supportive of Meghan, with 43% believing that said she should stay home, even if Harry attends.

We’d say that would be a shocking insult to Meghan …

… were it not for the fact that Brits have been treating her this sort of contempt for the past seven years.