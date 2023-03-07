Justin Bieber Seems to Shade Selena Gomez Amidst Hailey Feud: When Will It End?

Late last month, the internet was abuzz with the rumored Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez feud. It even involved Kylie Jenner.

Selena didn’t actually do anything, but it sure looked like her ex’s wife and her makeup mogul friend were shading her.

Team Justin launched a media blitz. If you noticed a bunch of puff pieces about Hailey over the past couple of weeks, that’s why.

And now, it looks like Justin is using his birthday to throw more fuel onto the fire — by shading Selena. Who, lest we forget, is perhaps the only person who has not engaged in this.

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Over the weekend, Justin Bieber enjoyed a birthday bash. He turned 29 on March 1, but even celebs postpone parties until an opportune time. Sometimes, anyway.

Obviously, Hailey Bieber was there. She’s his wife. And the guest roster was full of celebrity names.

Each of those guests received a metal party favor. The favor contained an engraved quote that reads: “I’m so thankful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted.”

Hailey Baldwin went into detail about her frightening stroke in 2022. (Photo via YouTube)

Was that quote just a total coincidence? Maybe. Hey, maybe the Biebs planned these years in advance.

After all, Justin has (hopefully) matured a great deal over the years. We have certainly witnessed aspects of his growth, and perhaps more took place behind the scenes.

There are certainly countless things that Justin may have once desired, or believed that he desired, that he no longer covets. But … wow, in the context of recent events, it’s hard to not think of Selena.

These two do not seem shy about PDA, whether it’s in a photoshoot or on Instagram Live.

These days, Justin and Hailey’s marriage is old news.

But just a few months before he proposed to Hailey, who was at that time a recently rekindled old flame, Justin had been barking up a very different tree.

Not only had he managed to (temporarily) win back Selena — he was, according to numerous reports, actively seeking to make her his wife.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber cuddled up to each other on what appears to be a yacht. The two got married, for better or for worse.

In fact, when Justin and Hailey suddenly began dating a few months after that final Selena split, fans saw an alarming pattern.

Justin and Hailey reportedly went on the same “church dates” at the extremely controversial Hillsong megachurch. Allegedly, those working at the church more or less pushed the idea that the two should marry.

It doesn’t sound like Hailey needed that much encouragement. She’d been crushing on the Biebs since she was a tween. He popped the question, and they tied the knot.

Hailey Baldwin goes in for a lick after exchanging vows with Justin Bieber and marrying this very cute singer.

Despite their years of marriage, many perceive Hailey as being distressingly insecure

But is that really her fault? We’re not saying that it’s Selena’s, either. Neither woman is not responsible for the timing of his proposal, or who he used to date.

Sure, Hailey shouldn’t keep parroting Selena’s public statements all but verbatim in her own interviews. But … Justin still has a huge Selena tattoo on his skin. That could really mess with someone’s head.