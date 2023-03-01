King Charles EVICTS Meghan Markle & Prince Harry From UK Home; Couple Brushes Off Scandal With Rare Night Out

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to America, it was understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would still enjoy access to royal accommodations on their return trips to the UK.

After all, while many aspects of the British peerage system are now obsolete, titles — such as the ones bestowed upon Harry and Meghan — have historically denoted the ownership of vast estates.

So it would be a little weird to see two members of the British royal family checking into the Ritz during their visits to Harry’s home country.

But on this matter, King Charles has reportedly said tradition be damned, and has announced plans to evict Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, which had served as the couple’s home in the early days of their marriage.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

Though it might sound like a place where anthropomorphic woodland creatures gather to sip tea and show off their tweed blazers, Frogmore is actually a five-bedroom mansion worth several million dollars.

Charles’ decision to kick Harry and Meghan to the curb, in a manner of speaking (the Sussexes spend most of their time in the tony SoCal community of Montecito) is a result of his concern with both appearances and finances.

The plan, it seems, is to move Prince Andrew out of his home in the Royal Lodge — which he rather awkwardly shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson — and into Frogmore.

One of Prince Andrew’s accusers recently filed a civil suit against him. And it briefly looked as though the prince will soon be forced to stand trial.

“Charles has made it quite clear he wants to reduce the size of the royal estate. It’s not a good look for a house to be sitting empty so it can accommodate Harry and Meghan once in a blue moon,” a source close to the situation tells UK tabloid The Sun.

“Andrew can’t continue living in a 30-room stately home at taxpayer’s expense. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the king is making changes.”

Yes, if you ever feel uncomfortable about the ickier aspects of your own family history, just remember that known sex offender Prince Andrew lives under the same roof as his ex-wife in a property that’s owned by his brother.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

According to journalist and friend of the Sussexes Omid Scobie, the fact that Harry and Meghan seldom used the property does little to soften the blow of being kicked out in favor of Andrew.

Harry and Meghan had paid “a large sum” to cover rent “for the foreseeable future” and were “appalled” by the news that they had been kicked out.

“It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment,” a friend of the couple told Scobie.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

“It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good,” the source adds.

“This is not just some random rental they keep for convenience. Every drawer is full, every closet is packed… It’s a real family home.”

And how did Harry and Meghan cope with this humiliating power play?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

Well, they flipped the bird to the royals by going out on the town for the first time since the publication of Harry’s memoir Spare.

Yes, according to Page Six the Sussexes enjoyed dinner at Hollywood hot spot San Vicente Bungalows on Tuesday night.

The place is known for its strict ban on phones and photography, so the Sussexes likely chose it knowing that they would be able to dine in peace.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

However, the Duke and Duchess made a point of grinning at the paparazzi on their way in, as though to send a message to Charles that their happiness is not as fragile as his ego.

It remains to be seen if Harry and Meghan will be invited to the coronation.

But on this matter, it seems clear that the Sussexes are refusing to feel snubbed.

