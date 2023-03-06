Janelle Brown: Don’t Believe the Fake News! I Adore Christine’s Boyfriend!

Janelle Brown would like to set the record straight.

A few days ago, someone told The Sun that this Sister Wives cast member was upset and concerned.

Why?

Because her colleague and close friend, Christine Brown, has a new and seemingly very serious boyfriend named David Woolley.

“There’s some distance between Janelle and Christine at the moment,” an insider told the aforementioned outlet last week, adding at the time:

“Janelle doesn’t approve of her new relationship. She thinks it’s too much too soon.”

Despite Christine’s split from Kody Brown playing out on the most recent season of Sister Wives, the mother of six actually ended her spiritual marriage back in November 2021.

She waited over a year before starting her relationship with Woolley.

Now, in response to this Sun allegation — which was eventually picked up by blog Without A Crystal Ball – a source tells In Touch Weekly that Janelle “never said” she doesn’t approve of Woolley… and even thinks Christine’s new romance is a positive force in her life.

“[Janelle] loves the way he treats Christine,” the source tells In Touch.

“He’s a huge welcome change from Kody [Brown].”

Christine went public with David on Valentine’s Day 2023, although she later wrote on Facebook that the two starting dating in mid-December.

“I finally found the love of [her] life,” Christine wrote last month about Wooley.

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath.

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

“I’m just along for the ride.” That’s what David Woolley wrote as a caption to this photo of himself and Christine Brown.

Christine was the first of Kody’s spouses to leave the polygamous marriage, confirming her decision to separate from the former car salesman in about 15 months ago.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TLC star shared via Instagram back then.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Say hello to Christine Brown’s boyfriend, David Woolley! Well done, you!

Fast forward to now and neither Meri nor Janelle is married to Kody any longer, either.

He’s only married to Robyn.

Janelle, for her part, has now officially moved on just yet — but she sounds ready to do so.

“I’m not waiting for [Kody]. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” Janelle said in January. “I wasn’t heartbroken.”