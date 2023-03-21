Meri Brown: I Need a Date! Any Takers Out There?

Calling all single men around the globe:

Meri Brown would like your attention.

She’d potentially like a lot more than that from you, as well.

This past Friday, Meri Brown sat down for nearly 45 minutes in front of the camera, addressing friends and followers like she so often does via Facebook.

Meri Brown smirks here for the camera while addressing her many social media followers.

At one point, the veteran Sister Wive star revealed she will soon be attending a 1980s-themed prom, which will take place on the birthday of her close friend, Jenn Sullivan.

“Last week, Jenn decided that she was going to auction me off for part of a fundraiser,” explained Meri in the video.

“I guess I need a date for the fundraiser.”

Jenn then went ahead and divulged the information on where followers can apply, even giving out her email in the process.

“This is so funny! I might have a prom date!” Meri exclaimed.

Meri Brown smiles here for the camera as part of her weekly Friday with Friends segment on Instagram.

It doesn’t sound as if Meri is all too serious here — but she is very much single.

The TLC personality was basically forced to end her spiritual marriage in January after Kody Brown openly said he doesn’t consider Meri to be his wife any longer.

In response, Meri has put on a brave face.

“Building businesses. Building friendships. Building a great life,” she wrote last month on Instagram. “All while doing whatever the hell I want.”

A little snow isn’t about to get Meri Brown down. Quite the opposite, in fact!

Brown, of course, has had plenty of practice being alone… considering she and Kody hadn’t even had sex in 10 years at the time they went their separate ways.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the exes announced on January 10.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Meri Brown doesn’t need Kody in her life to be happy! Just look at this gorgeous photo.

There was actually a rumor a few weeks ago, meanwhile, that Meri had moved on from Kody… with a woman.

Many observers took fascinated note of a social media post she released in honor of someone’s birthday at the time, as Meri wrote:

“She’s got my back. I’ve got hers. She’s the one I would walk through fire for and have literally walked through the fire with.

“Humans like her are rare, and I’m forever grateful to have this one in my corner.”

The speculation grew so rampant that Meri was forced to address it head on.

“I am…straight,” Brown told her followers late last month, unable to contain laughter while making this reveal and adding:

“I made an announcement. Now that you all know. You heard it from my mouth.

“I’m coming out as being straight.”