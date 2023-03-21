Amanda Bynes’ Psych Hold Won’t Become a New Conservatorship

This week, actress Amanda Bynes suffered a psychiatric episode.

Upon realizing that she was wandering around downtown without any clothing on, she flagged down a car and called for help.

Fans who have been rooting for her for years fear that this setback could upend her life.

There is good news: her parents are not, at this time, pushing for a new conservatorship over her.

TMZ reports that, according to a direct inside source, Amanda’s parents are of course worried about her well-being.

However, the insider shared, they are not looking to create another conservatorship.

Famously, Amanda’s conversatorship ended after eight years almost exactly one year ago. And her parents have good reasons to not jump at the chance to create a new one.

There are three key reasons for which Amanda is not staring down the barrel of a potential (new) conservatorship battle right now.

The first is that this incident appears to be a total aberration.

Amanda has been living in her own home and doing just fine. She has been taking cosmetology classes. By all accounts, she was doing just fine until very recently.

Another major source of encouragement is that, despite the phrasing of headlines, it’s not quite accurate to say that people “found” Amanda wandering the streets naked.

She more or less came to while out in public naked. She “found” herself. And then she did the smart thing — flagged down a car and contacted emergency services.

Honestly, if most of us suddenly “woke up” naked in a city, we might try to sneak home. Amanda had the sense to seek actual help. That is incredibly encouraging.

Finally, though TMZ‘s report did not mention this directly, there is a lot more public awareness of what conservatorships are, what they do, and what they should be. Certainly more than there was in 2013, when Amanda first entered one.

The concept of these legal guardianship situations is that a person who truly cannot function on their own can have someone manage their affairs for them.

Legal experts during Britney Spears’ battle for freedom noted that the original idea was for people who might be in their own kitchen and not know where they were. The idea of someone might know that they are under a conservatorship and yearn for freedom … that is a horror. It is, disability rights advocates say, abusive and coercive.

After authorities picked up Amanda at her request, medical experts placed her on a psych hold, likely for 72 hours.

We hope that this was a temporary lapse in her mental health, something that psychiatrists can easily remedy. Sometimes, an adjustment of meds or a personal schedule can make a lot of difference.

Amanda is a person. And there are no indications that she was in any way a threat to anyone during this incident.