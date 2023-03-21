Are Anfisa Nava and Andy Kunz Still Dating? Andrei Castravet Tells All ...

Though 90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava has updated fans on her life recently, her love life has been less clear.

After years in the spotlight on reality television, it only makes sense that she might keep some things private.

However, recent rumors claimed that she was dating a friend of Andrei Castravet. Is it true?

Apparently, it was true. Andrei confirmed as much … and then royally dissed Anfisa.

Don’t worry. We know that there are several stages to this, so let’s go in order.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko came from Russia to the United States, where — despite disappointments and drama, she married Jorge Nava.

There were a number of reasons for which these two should probably never have married. But they did, and they tried to make it work.

Then, authorities in Arizona stopped and searched Jorge’s car. While marijuana is perfectly legal in multiple states, Arizona at the time had some of the harshest laws in the country. Jorge unfortunately had to go to prison.

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava is almost unrecognizable, except for his face, after losing a tremendous amount of weight in prison.

It is worth noting that, just months after Jorge’s release from prison, Arizona passed a law allowing marijuana for personal use. The state — not just Arizona — has ruined countless lives over a plant.

While incarcerated, Jorge underwent a dramatic body transformation. However, he says that the attention received over this weight loss caused Anfisa to ghost him.

He learned that Anfisa was seeing someone else online, just like the rest of us did. So it was not all that long after he left prison in the spring of 2020 that Jorge filed for divorce.

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava spent nearly two years behind bars for violating an absurd, unjust law.

Fortunately, despite the injustice that Jorge faced, his story has a happy ending.

In addition to finding freedom, he found new love.

Jorge is now a married father of two. He has not returned to 90 Day Fiance … but he found his happily ever after.

Meanwhile, Anfisa went on to enjoy her own personal successes.

In addition to getting her degree, she became a naturalized US citizen.

Anfisa is a determined businesswoman. She seems to accomplish just about anything to which she sets her mind.

A while back, an eyewitness spotted Anfisa with Andy Kunz. They were together at a soccer game.

Andy is a buddy of Andrei Castravet. He is also the ex of Cortney Reardanz.

Initially, there were denials that they were a romantic couple.

Recently, an Instagram follower submitted a question to Andrei Castravet during a Q&A session.

Are Anfisa and Andy still together?

“Nope. He doesn’t date her anymore,” Andrei shared — confirming the breakup and that the relationship existed to begin with.

“It’s been a while,” Andrei then added. “He upgraded.”

So it wasn’t enough for Andrei to share that relationship update. He had to either insult Anfisa, praise Andy’s new partner, or both.

Classic Andrei, right?