Did Jeymi Noguera Call Kris Foster a Psychopath?

After their happy first meeting, the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way showed Kris and Jeymi facing reality.

They might know each other well through the internet, but they only just met. They will discover all sorts of things about each other.

In the preview for next week’s episode, Jeymi learns that Kris likes to carry a weapon. In this case, a knife.

This comes as a shock to the Venezuela-born beauty. She is wondering if she really knows Kris at all. At least, that seems to be what’s on her mind.

Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera waited a long time to finally meet in person. They fell in love over the internet.

Meeting just nine days before their wedding doesn’t just give them a very short time to set things up. It also means that they had to do a speedrun of seeing how well they get along.

One big hurdle was sexual chemistry. They both separately raved to the camera about their compatibility. All good on that front.

But real life isn’t just boning in bed with two big boob pillows. It also means having to take care of little things.

Kris needs new toothpaste. She cannot use Jeymi’s due to a mint allergy.

This is just one of the little things that they are still learning about each other.

On to fun things, Kris has some unpacking to do after making this big move.

She hands Jeymi her wedding shoes. And she also has her wedding dress bought and carefully packed away.

Jeymi set up the wedding and had to handle the move on her own. Kris felt that it was only fair that she provide her wedding gown and shoes.

But speaking of the apartment, rent is a little higher than they had agreed upon. By $100. That can add up as months go by.

Kris budgeted pretty carefully. She felt taken aback when Jeymi picked this place.

But, as Jeymi explained, it was because she knew that Kris would like it. It had all of the amenities that she’d wanted.

And there was some nuance here.

Jeymi works as an administrative assistant. She has her own income, so they don’t need to rely solely on Kris’ money from selling her house.

Right now, Jeymi is on vacation for 30 days. After that, she’ll return to work. And she’s happy to contribute to bills as needed.

Kris and Jeymi had an enlightening walk downtown. Kris is from a very, very small town in rural Alabama.

So this is different for her. Living in a city is different. Feeling free and safe to simply exist in public with the woman she loves is a positive change.

Remember, Kris used to have to drive to Birmingham for the weekend just to spend time with another woman.

With her mint allergy, Kris has limited options. And she ends up getting some bubblegum flavored toothpaste. She and Jeymi have a laugh, because it is clearly for children.

While she’s there, Kris also needs her pain meds. As Jeymi knows, she suffers from chronic pain in her back and neck.

Kris was a victim of two horrific injuries to her back and neck. Eventually, she will require surgery. Recovery will last one year and involve wearing a metal brace. And it will cost $100,000.

It’s unclear which shocked Jeymi more: hearing about Kris’ future medical situation, or hearing just how dystopian the US healthcare system is.

However, something that grabbed the attention of viewers is Jeymi learning about something very different.

The promo for next week’s episode revealed Kris’ interest in weapons. It is clearly not a shared interest.

The preview for Season 4, Episode 5, which will air on Sunday, March 5, we see Kris and Jeymi shopping again.

This time, they’re not looking for toothpaste or meds. Kris, who left a lot of things behind when she moved to Colombia, wants to buy a knife.

These aren’t kitchen knives. It is, presumably, for self-defense. And Kris expresses that she feels more comfortable owning one.

“I have always carried some sort of weapon,” Kris explains to the confessional camera.

Interestingly, she is not filming this scene alone. Those gorgeous dark tresses by her side belong to Jeymi.

And, in this same scene, we can see Jeymi’s uncertain reaction to Kris’ admission.

Even two people who are ostensibly from the same culture can have extremely varying views on knives and other weapons.

Well, Jeymi and Kris have led very different lives in different cultures in different countries. It stands to reason that they would view knives differently.

Knives are very practical tools with numerous non-violent applications. However, knowing that you’re living with someone who owns a large one can be a little scary. Yes, even if you love and trust them.

Kris demonstrated how one would swing a knife in self-defense. She’s a little quirky, but we suspect that production may have suggested that she demonstrate.

Meanwhile, the preview shows Jeymi seemingly respond to all of this.

“Oh my god, she is a psychopath,” Jeymi says to the confessional camera.

Truth be told, we suspect that the preview is playing fast and loose with editing. That is almost guaranteed with any promo like this.

Jeymi could be talking about anything here. She could also be essentially saying the opposite of what she appears to be saying.

We won’t find out what Jeymi means until a more detailed preview or the actual episode airs. Even then, we’ll keep in mind that editing can remove a lot of context.