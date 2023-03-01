Jennifer Aydin and Rachel Fuda Clash in Foul-Mouthed, Hilarious Feud

Last week, The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers saw just how ugly things could get.

To be blunt, Joe Gorga threatened to break Luis Ruelas’ f–king balls. His words, not ours.

On Tuesday night, it was Jennifer Aydin’s turn to clash — this time with Rachel Fuda. Honestly? This ugly exchange of insults ended up being very funny. You’ll see.

Also, Melissa ended up attending Teresa’s “love bubble” party (ugh) solo. She came alone, and she left in tears.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda made it clear that she was happy that the party’s host had invited her sister-in-law. (Image Credit: Bravo)

This week’s episode showed Teresa and Luis’ big housewarming party, featuring mouthwatering platters of pasta.

The cast of stunned Housewives watched with the rest of us as Jennifer Aydin confronted Rachel Fuda.

“I called [Rachel] up and I said, ‘I’m sorry that I spoke about your nose job,’” Jennifer announced. “People bad-mouth me about my terrible nose job.”

Love her, hate her, or just find her weirdly fascinating, Jennifer Aydin has been a fixture on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for years. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I felt bad about your terrible nose job, and I just felt bad. I was calling to apologize,” Jennifer explained. Hilarious.

In a flashback of Jennifer’s nose job jab (or faux pas, to hear her tell it), we hear Rachel explain to her friend Jennifer Fessler.

“So we leave the mozz party, she calls me [and] she’s like, ‘Hey, I hope I didn’t offend you by, like, bringing up your nose job. You know I’m just like not really happy with my results,’” Rachel recalled.

Dolores Catania speaks to the confessional camera in this very glossy, off-one-shoulder blouse. (Image Credit: Bravo)

According to Rachel, the call swiftly became Jennifer “s–t talking” Dolores Catania at her, leaving her feeling uneasy.

So, at the party, Rachel confronted Jennifer.

“You had started talking s–t [about Catania], and what did I say to you? You said, ‘I’m giving context,’ and I said, ‘Jennifer, don’t get me involved,’” Rachel noted.

Jennifer Aydin wore this gorgeous sequined blouse in a rich jade green while speaking to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Bravo)

That is not how Jennifer remembers it. She insisted that she was merely relating their “history” to Rachel. Sure.

When Rachel disagreed, Jennifer ended up shouting “You f–king idiot!”

“Watch your f–king mouth,” Rachel demanded, instructing her “do not call me an idiot.”

Rachel Fuda did not back down while defending her recollection of things. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“F–king idiot,” Jennifer repeated, doubling down.

At this point, both Dolores and Margaret tried to calm things down. And Dolores felt “offended” that Jennifer had been badmouthing you. Very understandable.

No one likes hearing that they are a negative topic of discussion behind their back. Dolores Catania is no exception. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“You want a medal? That’s good! Somebody give her a medal!” Jennifer replied (sarcastically) when people tried to diffuse the situation.

At this point, Rachel grabbed her husband, John Fuda. The two began to walk away. “Keep it moving, don’t let the door hit you on the ass on the way out!” Jennifer taunted as they left.

Rachel snapped back: “There’s no door, asshole!”

Unfortunately, that was not the only ugly business of the night.

See, Teresa ended up inviting her brother, Joe, to her housewarming “love bubble” party with Luis Ruelas.

It was an olive branch. And Joe and Teresa both told each other “I love you” before hanging up.

Joe Gorga broke the news to his wife that, despite the olive branch, he couldn’t quite bring himself to attend his sister’s party. (Image Credit: Bravo)

However, he later told Melissa that he couldn’t go. He felt like it was a set-up. Given how things have been going with Luis, that’s understandable.

Melissa opted to attend anyway. An olive branch for an olive branch. She felt sad that her nieces couldn’t see their uncle that night.

And then this happened:

Teresa Giudice thanked her “chosen family” for attending her and Luis Ruelas’ housewarming “love bubble” party, which felt like a jab. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Both Luis and Teresa stood up on a table and thanked everyone for attending. No problem, right? (Also, credit where credit is due: Luis is wearing a fantastic shirt here)

Then they called the assembled guests Teresa’s “chosen family.”

Did that feel like an odd choice of words, even a hurtful choice, in light of Joe’s absence? Margaret sure thinks so.

Margaret Josephs immediately picked up on what seemed like a deliberate jab and offered her sympathies. She also accurately predicted how things would play out. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Immediately, a number of people in the crowd offered words of comfort to Melissa Gorga.

She’s there without her husband, already reeling emotionally.

Margaret also predicted to the camera precisely how Teresa would respond — claiming that she was simply saying something nice, and that she didn’t mean anything by it.

Melissa Gorga became tearful during her sister-in-law’s housewarming party on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Whether she meant something by it or not, Teresa’s words were hurtful.

Eventually, Melissa ended up leaving with tears in her eyes.

It was a hard night for her. The clash between Rachel and Jennifer was much more fun to watch.