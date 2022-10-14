Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle: Let’s Meet Up In America and Squash the Beef, Bish!

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle haven’t always seen eye-to-eye.

In fact, insiders say the sisters-in-law by marriage haven’t really spoken at all since Meghan told the whole world that Kate made her cry right before her wedding (more on that later).

But with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family has entered a new era.

And insiders say King Charles III is intently focused on healing the rifts that have divided his family for the past several years.

King Charles III unveiled his first official portrait this week. And insiders believe it contains a subtle dig at the Sussexes. (Photo via Instagram)

Meghan and Harry’s legion of haters might be upset about the recent indications that Charles is a loyal Sussex supporter.

The rest of the royals, however, seem to be onboard with his agenda of peace and reconciliation.

In fact, it seems that Kate has taken it upon herself to extend an olive branch to Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the US following the Queen’s funeral. But they might be back in the UK very soon. (Photo by KIRSTY O’CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate and William are planning a visit to Boston before the end of the year.

New York might seem like the more obvious choice, but the Waleses may want to seize this rare opportunity to shake hands with “Irish” people without having cans of Guinness hurled at their car.

Anyway, it seems that that Kate is hoping to meet up with Meghan during her brief sojourn in the Colonies.

Kate Middleton attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. (Photo via Getty Images)

“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six magazine.

“[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee-deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the insider added.

Obviously, if the meet-up happens, the implications for future Sussex-Wales relations are huge.

Meghan looks uncomfortable during the Queen’s memorial service. (Photo by Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate and Meg have crossed paths twice during the past few months: once during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, and again during her funeral in September.

On both occasions, insiders say, the duchesses gave one another a wide berth.

The rift between Kate and Meg dates back several years, but many observers believe the nail in the coffin came when Meghan spoke about her relationship with Kate during her Oprah interview.

Prince Harry sits here with Meghan Markle and talks very openly with Oprah. (Photo via CBS)

“A few days before the wedding, [Kate] was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings,” she told Winfrey.

“It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing.”

Meghan ended a conciliatory note, and it seems that Kate might now choose to focus on that aspect of her remarks.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attending church service on Christmas Eve. (Photo via Getty)

And it sounds like Boston might soon be the sight of an historic peace accord.

Who knows what this might inspire — will Red Sox and Yankee fans be next to bury the hatchet?

Just kidding, that feud dates back to before Elizabeth took the throne!