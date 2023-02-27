Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Expected to Skip Coronation; MANY A-List Music Icons Have Refused to Perform on Charles' Big Day

The coronation of King Charles III is still more than two months away, but at this point, it looks like organizers are officially in crisis mode.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, one major source of anxiety for the royals in recent weeks has been the question of whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the ceremony.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan have not yet been invited to the coronation, but that’s not because of any intention to snub the Sussexes.

Rather, palace sources claim, the royals are withholding the invite because they’re afraid that Harry and Meghan will turn them down.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

If the Sussexes RSVP’d in the negative — as palace officials seem to believe they will — word of the snub would almost certainly get out.

And the absence of one of the king’s two sons would certainly cast a pall over what is supposed to be a very bright day indeed.

One source tells the Telegraph that Harry wants to be by Charles’ side on “pretty much the most important day” of his life, but a different insider tells the Spectator that Meghan feels “excluded” from the coronation plans and may refuse to attend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

Whatever the case, insiders say the Sussexes should not expect any special treatment if they do decide to make the trip to London.

“There are 2,000 people to seat so I’m sure they will be happy to sit wherever they are put,” says one organizer.

Harry and Meghan have remained mum on the issue, but a source close to the couple tells the Telegraph that they have not yet decided whether or not they will attend.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

“It’s complicated,” a friend told the paper, “There are a million different variables. Anybody could understand the predicament.”

Whatever the case, it seems that Harry and Meghan are not alone in their hesitancy.

According to a new report from TMZ, the palace is having a hard time booking musical acts to perform for the newly-crowned king and his well-wishers.

King Charles III at Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The list of A-listers who have already turned the gig down includes Adele, Ed Sheeran, the Spice Girls, Harry Styles and Sir Elton John.

Yes, Sir Elton was knighted by Charles’ mother, and even he doesn’t want to perform at the coronation.

Of course, that may have something to do with the fact that Elton was close friends with Princess Diana, and he re-wrote his hit “Candle in the Wind” to serve as a tribute to the king’s long-suffering first wife.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry enjoyed an extremely close relationship prior to her death. (Photo via Instagram)

At this rate, it’s looking like Charles might have to settle for whatever the British equivalent of Nickelback is.

The biggest day of the new king’s life might well turn out to be an embarrassing debacle.

And the humiliation may be magnified by the fact that this is the first coronation in history that will be simulcast on Instagram and TikTok from 20,000 cell phones!