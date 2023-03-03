Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo Snub Michelle Duggar: We Don’t Need You!

This week, Michelle Duggar shunned Jinger in a very public, very transparent way.

It was not difficult to guess the motive: just over a month ago, Jinger’s tell-all memoir hit bookstore shelves.

So she’s not exactly this toxic family’s favorite scion. So Michelle used the family account to send a very clear message.

Now, it’s Jinger and Jeremy’s turn. They’re snubbing the mainline Duggars in a big way.

Jinger with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and her parents, Michelle and Jim Bob. (Photo via Instagram)

Recently, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo traveled to New York City for her book launch.

Becoming Free Indeed is a huge deal. Not all books sell well, but a memoir from someone who survived a famous cult? That’s a recipe for success.

Of course, it is also a recipe for conflict with cult-aligned family members who feel that Jinger has embarrassed by revealing the truth about her upbringing.

Jinger Duggar is preparing to release a new memoir. And fans are anxious to see how her family will react. (Photo via Instagram)

So what does this book launch have to do with Jim Bob and Michelle and the current tensions?

Well, Jinger and Jeremy didn’t bring their kids. That’s for the best. Book launches only work for little kids if they’re children’s books. Jinger’s memoir is decidedly not.

But Jinger and Jeremy didn’t leave four-year-old Felicity and two-year-old Eva in the care of Michelle (or, more accurately, the overly-put-upon elder siblings whom Michelle tasks with childcare).

Jinger, Jeremy and Felicity Vuolo out for a walk in Los Angeles. Beautiful family.

Instead, Jinger revealed, the kids stayed behind at their home in California. Not by themselves, of course.

“We decided to leave our kids here, Jer’s mom flew in to watch them“ Jinger revealed on YouTube this week.

“The time zones and everything are just rough for them to get adjusted to,” she explained.

Jinger, Jeremy and Felicity Vuolo pose for a cute photo!

Jinger then continued: “Only to go back and have to work on their bedtime routines again.”

Time zone changes and jet lag can be a nightmare for grown adults. Especially those of us whose natural sleep cycles are already at odds with the hours of work, parenting, and more.

It is even harder for small children. They are so new to the world, and their sleep is so important — and, often, so difficult.

Jinger and Jeremy are catching a lot of flak for their first children’s book. (Photo via Instagram)

On the surface, the most likely reason for Jeremy’s mom to fly in instead of for the kids to fly to Arkansas for childcare is that, well, it’s easier for one adult to make the trip.

And maybe that was all that there is to it.

But there are definitely multiple good reasons to keep the kids away from the Duggar house at the moment.

Jinger Duggar is making yet another bold fashion statement. Clearly, she’s loving her life of freedom!

No, we don’t just mean that the kids can receive personalized attention from one adult that they couldn’t among a crowd.

And we also don’t mean that Michelle is a terrible parent whom most of us wouldn’t trust to watch a houseplant, let alone a human child.

(It’s true, but that’s not what we mean here)

Counting On star Michelle Duggar speaks about raising her children within their toxic, controlling home while Jim Bob Duggar listens.

We mean that it looks like Jinger and Jeremy aren’t looking to rely on the Duggars for much of anything right now.

Not for childcare. And seemingly not for emotional support.

Part of that is just because they live in Los Angeles. But even Michelle’s most diehard apologists (they do exist) have to admit that it’s not entirely about geography.

Certainly, Jinger cannot rely upon Michelle to promote her memoir.

Days ago, Michelle resurfaced on Instagram — a big deal, considering all of the Duggar stigma these days — to promote James’ travel vlog.

Not one mention about Jinger’s book. Can you imagine a mother not happily telling everyone she knows about her child’s book? Really puts it into perspective.