Bethenny Frankel Lays Into Kim Kardashian Skincare Line: It’s a Flop!

If there’s a hot topic, you know that Bethenny Frankel is going to say whatever’s on her mind. Even if it’s not helpful, is contradictory, or is downright malicious.

Why? Because she has a podcast to promote. And people aren’t going to tune in every week just to listen to her berate Sunny Hostin’s kid for playing on the beach or whatever.

Though Bethenny has at times targeted the most vulnerable members of society in her podcast, she sometimes goes after the Kardashians. Who are pretty much the opposite of that.

Bethenny is taking aim at the Kardashians again over Kim’s skincare products. And she’s far from the only big name beauty brand on her list.

Bethenny looks very serious here. (Photo via Bravo)

New Beauty interviewed Bethenny Frankel and went through an array of celebrity beauty brands.

“There’s so much garbage out there — especially when it comes to beauty,” she acknowledged.

Bethenny then expressed: “I just want to find what works, get out the door and get on with life.”

Bethenny Frankel looks a little exasperated in this photo, doesn’t she?

Some brands seem to be hit or miss, she noted, like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs.

“There’s just so much to all these lines that there are going to be some good things and some not good things,” Bethenny opined.

She explained: “There’s so much product that you’re going to be able to find positives and negatives.”

Hailey Baldwin iwent into detail about her frightening stroke in 2022. (Photo via YouTube)

Interestingly, Bethenny praised that both Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are “doing a great job” with their respective brands.

Selena Gomez has Rare Beauty. Hailey Bieber, who fans have long observed doing things exactly like Selena does, has Rhode.

Interestingly, it seems that Bethenny is staying out of the perceived Selena vs Hailey feud. To be fair, so is Selena herself.

Having deleted this once before, Selena Gomez reposted this eye-popping thirst trap on Instagram in February 2023 while announcing a hiatus. Power move. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bethenny went on to observe that Ariana Grande’s brand, R.E.M Beauty, “doesn’t have a lot of hype.”

“But,” she then continued, “the product is good.”

Not so for some other big names on the market, Bethenny claimed.

Ariana Grande has been posting a lot of pics from her home during quarantine. And many fans think she may have accidentally revealed that she’s expecting.

Kim looks shook. And with the year she’s had, we don’t blame her. (Photo via Instagram)

“Look at Kim Kardashian’s Skkn,” Bethenny noted, referring to the arguably most famous Kardashian’s skincare line.

“That popped for like a moment because it was a big announcement and that’s exciting,” she commented.

“But it’s not sustaining,” Bethenny described. “You have to be able to sustain in this industry.”

Bethenny Frankel wears red on a March, 2018 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. This is the scene she confirms her engagement.

She has taken aim at the Kardashians in general, at Kim herself, and at Kim’s skincare line specifically before.

Regarding Skkn, Bethenny has called it “impractical at best” and “somewhat overpriced.”

She did temporarily praise Skims socks, but walked back that approval when she learned that outspoken Hitler-fan Kanye West is a part owner.

Bethenny Frankel shared this photo on her Instagram page. What a sweater, right?!?

Sometimes, Bethenny’s reviews come across as honest criticism. Other times, they feel like pleas for attention.

We all discuss hot topics, and that is natural for a former reality TV personality who is now a podcaster. But Bethenny has crossed some lines.

You know, like Bethenny’s weird transphobic rant where she called for segregation of trans and cis children at summer camps.