Kanye West Hits New Low: Jewish People, You Need to Forgive Hitler!

By now, you’re probably aware that Kanye West is a dangerous bigot and a crazy person who says the most horrific things that pop into his mind for the amusement of his fellow Nazis.

Does he really believe the BS that spews from his mouth? Is he just starved for attention? Is he far more mentally ill than we previously realized?

We might never know for sure, but the answer is probably some combination of all three factors.

West has already praised Hitler and revealed himself to be a full-blown antisemite, but remarkably, he keeps finding ways to top his own awfulness.

Take, for example, the interview he gave to Proud Boy founder and fellow Nazi Gavin McInnes this week.

The conversation, which was posted to the alt-right website Censored.TV on Tuesday, finds Ye at his most batsh-t, spouting the kind of rhetoric that one might expect to hear at a Klan rally.

“Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love,” West said at one point, adding:

“You can’t force your pain on everyone else.”

At that point, Kanye made what might be one of the most bonkers statements of his career, which is really, really saying something.

“Jewish people — forgive Hitler today,” Ye stated. “Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people.”

Yes, Kanye thinks Adolf effing Hitler has been bullied enough, and it’s time for Jewish people to just move on from the fact that he systematically slaughtered 6 million of them.

From there, Ye continued his insane blathering by boasting about his escape from something he calls the “Jewish slave train.”

“As soon as I didn’t play by what they wanted to use my Black voice for, they froze everything — in front of everyone,” he told McInnes.

They took the IP, they smear me every day, and I feel freer because of it. I’m far happier, and you know, I’m just in love with life,” Kanye continued.

“As soon as I signed that record label, I was already hopping on that Jewish slave train.”

At this point, even other alt-right psychopaths like Alex Jones have begun distancing themselves from Kanye.

West appeared on Jones’ show last week, and it seems that the rapper’s pro-Hitler stance rubbed the host the wrong way.

“There’s a real creepy factor with this Hitler stuff,” Jones said Monday in an interview with Stephen Crowder.

“It’s like some homoerotic thing over Hitler … There’s this Hitler fetish. And no, I’m not into dudes in fancy peacock military uniforms — that, by the way, got 22 million Germans killed.”

So Jones’ sole objection is that loving Hitler is … kinda gay?

Yeah, it’s not the most enlightened stance.

But we guess it’s better than all the hateful nonsense that’s been pouring out of Kanye’s mouth lately!