Grey’s Anatomy: Renewed for Historic 20th Season!

The doctors are NOT checking out, folks.

Late on Friday, ABC announced that Grey’s Anatomy will return for a 20th season, continuing its streak as the longest-running medical drama in television history.

The series will look a little different in 2023-2024, however.

First, as previously reported, Krista Vernoff recently stepped down as showrunner.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a January statement.

“The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated.

“The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers’ rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week.”

Going forward, executive producer Meg Marinis will take over this critical role.

Also just a couple weeks ago, Kelly McCreary confirmed she was leaving Grey’s Anatomy after nine seasons.

“It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy,” the actress said at the time.

“I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support.

“To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift.”

KELLY MCCREARY

Most prominently, Ellen Pompeo walked away from the program this year.

She, of course, had anchored the show in the main role of Meredith Grey since the very first episode.

Pompeo, though, will continue to provide the voiceover at the beginning and end of each episodes… and she’ll also appear on the May 18 finale.

Pompeo’s status for Season 20 is still up in the air.

Grey’s Anatomy remains a huge hit for ABC, ranking as the network’s number one show in the adults 18-49 demographic.

It is currently averaging 10.7 million viewers per episode in Live+35 viewing across all platforms.

The current cast includes a number of fresh faces that were brought in at the start of Season 19 to play the new class of first-year surgical residents.

Other regulars include Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Chris Carmack as Link Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.

