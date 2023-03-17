Josh Duggar Release Date Pushed Back by MONTHS; Reality Star Stuck in Solitary Confinement

As it turns out, things can get even worse for Josh Duggar.

The former reality star has been a resident at Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville in Texas for just under a year now, ever since he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison last May.

The sentencing was handed down in the wake of Duggar being convicted in December of 2021 for illegally downloading videos and photos of children under 12 years old.

In February, meanwhile, Duggar was tossed into solitary confinement.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots.

The father was seven was punished in such a manner for sneaking a cell phone into his cell.

According to The Sun, Duggar just got punished again for this incident, as his release date from prison has changed from August 22, 2032 to October 2, 2032; that’s an additional 41 days that has been tacked on.

As far as we know, Duggar remains in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) of Federal Correction Institute Seagoville.

Previously, a former inmate who also spent time in the SHU detailed just how horrible life is for those who are forced into this living situation.

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire.

“I can tell you that the SHU there is so bad that the regional office was just down there to see what was going on,” another source now tells The Sun.

“They’ve been keeping prisoners in the SHU indefinitely, not letting them have DHO hearings, which let them know when they’re getting out.”

We know that Duggar spent his 35th birthday in this prison’s special housing unit.

And if the aforementioned hearing has not yet been scheduled, he likely remains there at the moment.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

“Family members have been complaining that they’re unable to communicate with loved ones in the SHU,” continued The Sun on Thursday.

“The video and phone systems in the SHU have been down in recent weeks. Loved ones have been writing letters to inmates in the SHU.”

Even when he’s allowed to go outside these days, Duggar is confined to 20×20 caged area with two other prisoners.

He can only shower on certain days… gets basically no food outside of three meals per day… is NOT permitted to have visitors and can only make one 15-minute phone call per month.

Josh Duggar won’t be taking any selfies for a very, very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

Prior to being thrown into the SHU, Josh was seeing his wife on a fairly regular basis.

“We’ve seen Anna at visitation fairly regularly,” a prison insider also told The Sun.

“I’ve spoken to Anna a couple of times. Normally the only thing I’ve seen is Anna and then their kids, I don’t really know anybody else.”

Based on some other reporting, Anna may be thinking of finally leaving Josh as well.