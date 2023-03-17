Lisa Vanderpump: No, I Did Not Pay Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss to Have Sex!

When news of the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss cheating scandal first broke, many fans remarked that what was awful for Ariana Madix might turn out to be great for Vanderpump Rules.

After all, this was a series that was showing signs of age in its tenth season, with many viewers complaining that the Bravo stalwart had begun to grow stale after the firings of Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder.

But the Scandoval breathed new life into VPR, and its ratings have skyrocketed as a result.

So perhaps it’s not surprising that one of Lisa Vanderpump’s many enemies has accused her of orchestrating the whole scenario.

Lisa Vanderpump might be returning to the show that made her famous. (Photo via Bravo)

Yes, Lisa has burned a lot of bridges, and it was only a matter of time before one of her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates made a snide remark about the Tom and Raquel situation.

It was longtime Lisa-hater Teddi Mellencamp who fired the first shot, tweeting that LVP “probably paid Raquel to do this.”

Lisa promptly responded to the allegation with a tweet of her own.

“Oh and no I didn’t pay cast members to sleep together for ratings #pumprules they do that on their own…” the restaurateur wrote.

We’re inclined to believe Lisa on this one.

After all, Vanderpump Rules is just one relatively small part of her massive business empire, and we’re sure she’s realized by now that the cast members don’t need any special incentive to do terrible things to one another.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

And if Lisa did orchestrate this whole thing, then the situation is really blowing up in her face, as according to a new report from TMZ Raquel is refusing to film.

Yes, the VPR crew mobilized and started shooting supplemental material for Season 10 as soon as word of the scandal went public.

But insiders tell TMZ that Leviss is hiding out in her apartment and refusing to speak to producers.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Not the most mature response to this situation, and it’s unlikely to earn her many new fans.

And it certainly won’t endear Raquel to her castmates who have been putting in the work and delivering one hot take after another in the weeks since the news broke.

The only good news on the Raquel front is that after weeks of stonewalling, Leviss has reportedly agreed to attend the Vanderpump Season 10 reunion taping.

Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

But that concession comes with complications of its own.

Raquel has a restraining order against Scheana Shay, whom she says assaulted her in a bar after she learned of the affair.

That means that Leviss and Shay cannot both attend the reunion.

Raquel has filed for a restraining order against Scheana! (Photo via Instagram)

A lawyer for Scheana says the only option is for one of the castmates to attend the reunion remotely.

Raquel might want to volunteer to be the one who has to Zoom in.

It may not be safe for her on that set.