Josh Duggar: Humiliated, Treated Like "Animal In Zoo" In Solitary Confinement, Source Claims

Last month, we reported on the surprising news that Josh Duggar had been locked in solitary confinement after getting caught smuggling a cell phone into prison.

We don’t mean that we were surprised by the news because Josh is such a stand-up guy, mind you.

Rather, we were shocked by the fact that anyone would be willing to help him sneak a phone into the facility.

After all, child sex offenders usually aren’t very popular with other inmates, and it’s impossible to believe that anyone on the outside likes Josh well enough to take on such a risk.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots.

But somehow, the phone wound up in Josh’s hand, and since he’s never really been much of a criminal mastermind, he got busted.

As a result, Josh spent his 35th birthday in the prison’s special housing unit, and he’ll remain there as he awaits a disciplinary hearing.

Insiders say it might take as long as eight months for Josh to get an appointment with the review board.

Josh Duggar will hopefully be locked uo for a very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

In the meantime, he’ll endure the worst punishment known to man: spending time alone with Josh Duggar.

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Josh is being held in a 10×6 foot cell.

And since he’s lost the “good behavior days” that he had accrued since beginning his sentence, his scheduled release date has been pushed back from August 12, 2032 to August 22, 2032.

Josh Duggar might soon be back in court for his appeal. (Photo via Getty)

And it seems that Josh is living in some pretty spartan conditions these days.

“Anytime you are moved you must be cuffed at you cell door,” a former inmate at Seagoville FCI tells The Ashley.

“If I wanted to go outside for my rec hour, both of us would be cuffed, then they’d take me out of the cell and uncuff him.”

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire.

The source went on to reveal that inmates are only allowed to shower about three times a week while being held in special housing.

“Most inmates will do a bird bath, which is basically washing yourself down in your cell with the sink,” the former inmate said.

“That’s your only option on the no-shower days.”

Josh Duggar won’t be taking any selfies for a very, very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

The insider also explained that special housing inmates are forced to subsist on three small meals that are pushed through a lot in their door in order to minimize interactions with staff.

“Other than that, you basically get no other food,” the former inmate said.

“You are allowed to buy very limited food from commissary so you pretty much get no food but what’s on the tray.”

Worst of all, the inmate explained, is the lack of privacy one is forced to endure in solitary.

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo via Instagram)

“You constantly have people walking around looking through the cell door at you like you’re an animal in the zoo,” he said.

“Once a week, there’s a meeting where all the higher-ups talk about everyone in the SHU. Afterwards they do a walk through, and ‘view’ the inmates they just spoke about. It’s humiliating.”

All-in-all life in the special housing unit at Seagoville FCI sounds pretty horrendous.

Hell, if this story were about anyone other than Josh Duggar, we might actually feel a little bad for him!