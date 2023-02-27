Jessa Duggar Slammed as Hypocrite Following News of Life-Saving Abortion

Last week, Jessa Duggar shared some heartbreaking news with fans.

In a 19-minute video posted to her YouTube page, Jessa revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage during the 2022 holiday season.

The initial response from the public was an outpouring of kindness and support, as even the harshest critics of the Duggar family were quick to thank Jessa for her bravery in sharing her story with the world.

However, some people have since taken issue with the language Jessa used in telling her story.

Jessa Duggar revealed in February 2023 that she suffered a miscarriage with her fifth child. Truly heart-breaking.

The Duggars, as you’re likely aware, have long been outspoken opponents of a woman’s right to choose.

Abortions performed with the goal of saving the mother’s life are still legal in Arkansas, but certain extremists would prefer that even those be outlawed.

Now, some observers believe that Jessa is side-stepping the issue and refusing to acknowledge the fact that an abortion saved her life.

Jessa’s situation has earned widespread media coverage, some of which has helped to shed new light on the nature of the procedures that saved her life.

“Due to risks of complications with passing the fetus at home, she said she decided to check in to a hospital to perform a dilation and curettage procedure to remove the fetus from her womb,” wrote People magazine,

Several media outlets, such as the Arkansas Times, have noted that a dilation and curettage procedure is typically referred to as an abortion.

Jessa Duggar is receiving some harsh treatment on social media these days. (Photo via YouTube)

Hopefully, no one wants to make Jessa’s life more difficult during what is already a very painful time.

(There was a time when we would have said “obviously” that’s the case, but this is the internet in 2023. Villains lurk around every corner.)

The good faith participants in this conversation are merely pointing out that the abortion issue is more complex than the Duggars and other absolutists have made it out to be.

Jessa Duggar loves to post pics of her family. (Photo via Instagram)

As many have pointed out, Jessa is outspokenly anti-choice, but her views on access to reproductive healthcare are at least more compassionate than those of her parents.

“We are not against birth control,” she once remarked in one of her YouTube videos.

“While we are not against preventing a pregnancy or spacing kids or whatever, for sure there are categories that would be morally wrong for the Christian because they would take the life of a baby that’s already been conceived,” she added.

Jessa Seewald, Ben Seewald and their kids Spurgeon, Henry and Ivy. Easter 2020. (Photo via Instagram)

“We know that children are a blessing from the lord, but like with any blessing, it’s fine to manage that.

Perhaps Jess feels differently about these issues in light of recent events — but perhaps not.

It’s no one’s place to tell her how to feel.

Jessa Duggar looks a little unsure of something in this scene from an episode of Counting On. (Photo via Instagram)

But hopefully, the complexity of this situation will cause those who would deny life-saving healthcare to pregnant women to pause and reflect on that stance.

After all, if the worst of the extremists had their way, Jessa might no longer be with us.