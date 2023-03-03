Nick Viall Trashes Zach Shallcross as a “Total D-ck” on The Bachelor

We’ve got an instance of Bachelor-on-Bachelor crime, folks.

On this past Monday’s brand new episode of the ABC franchise, Zach Shallcross sent home Jess Girod because he was annoyed that she complained about having not yet received a solo date with the handsome lead.

“I wish it was different,” Shallcross told the sad suitor.

It was an awkward scene and a strange basis for making such a decision, as emphasized by former Bachelor Nick Viall two days ago.

Bachelor fans accuse Zach Shallcross of ‘gaslighting’ tearful Jess Girod and ‘red flag’ behavior in uncomfortable moment.

“That’s 2 weeks in [a] row now Zach was a total d—k to one of the [women,],” the Viall Files podcast host Tweeted on February 27.

“It’s literally all about the one on one. Zach knows that.

“He made Jess feel like she messed up for expressing a valid concern. #thebachelor”

Viall, who has appeared on four seasons of the ABC franchise in total, continued to tear into Shallcross as he watched the most recent installment.

“Zach is acting like the guy who gets mad at his girlfriend for not letting him know she wanted validation on her birthday #thebachelor,” Nick quipped in a follow-up Tweet.

Nick later a clip of his episode recap on The Viall Files podcast in which he made a scathing comparison.

“He sounded like a guy who, Valentine’s showed up, or her birthday, and he completely missed it. And then she goes to her boyfriend and says, ‘That kind of bothered me.’

“And he says, ‘Oh! We’ll you could have f-cking told me that you wanted a card on Valentine’s Day, that you wanted me to acknowledge your birthday.’”

Viall isn’t alone in his assessment.

Following Zach’s actions on Monday evening’s broadcast, a number of viewers used social media to blast the 26-year old.

“Zach’s inability to talk through problems with these girls is such a red flag,” wrote one person, for example.

“If you’re that quick to shut down and dismiss these girls, how do you ever plan to make it through a marriage?”

Based on The Bachelor spoilers we’ve combed through thus far, Shallcross does find love this season.

However, fans don’t seem to be in love with Zach.

Ratings for this season has fallen to an historic low, prompting many to wonder whether this could even be the final season of The Bachelor.

Following her exit, meanwhile, Jess told Us Weekly that Shallcross is an “amazing guy,” but…

“Throughout our journey, he always reassured me and validated me.

“He always told me everything’s gonna be okay and to just kind of hold out, hold on.

“So as time went on and I wasn’t getting that special quality time with him, I was definitely in my head of like, ‘What am I missing here? There’s nothing being communicated, that’s wrong.’

“So in a way, I saw it coming because it just wasn’t adding it up, but yeah, I definitely was blindsided still.”