Jen Shah Victims Will Get Restitution from RHOSLC Paychecks, But It Won’t Be Enough

Even though Jen Shah’s sentence is now reduced by one year, she is still set to spend the bulk of the “roaring” 2020s behind bars.

This will not be easy — not for her, and not for her family.

In addition to the emotional toll, there are financial concerns. Jen’s no longer a reality star. And she’s out of the wire fraud business.

Apparently, there’s some leftover Real Housewives money in the mix … but Jen owes a lot of money to her victims.

These days, Jen Shah is no longer a Real Housewife of Salt Lake City.

She is, instead, a real inmate at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.

Jen reported to the prison in February, and is serving a five-and-a-half-year sentence for fraud.

The US Sun reports that Shed Media, Inc — the production company behind Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise — will offer up Jen’s wages from the show up to the Clerk of Court.

This is at the request of the government.

Jen’s sum of leftover wages will go towards the $6,695,466 that she owes in restitution towards the victims of her insidious telemarketing scam.

According to the Notice of Settlement Order, “Shed Media, Inc shall release to Shah 75 percent of earnings withheld between January 10 through February 17, 2023.”

Meanwhile, Shed will fork over “25 percent of her disposable earnings from the sentencing date (January 10, 2023) through her surrender date (February 17, 2023).”

And during her time in prison, “Shed Media, Inc shall pay 100% of each periodic payment due or owing to shah to the Clerk of Court” throughout her incarceration.

And it doesn’t stop there.

“Upon release from custody, when earnings or income may be required necessary and reasonable living expenses,” the court filing continued.

It went on to note that “Shed Media, Inc. shall pay 15% of gross monthly income or 25% of disposable earnings, whichever is greater.”

We don’t feel sorry for Jen, but we do wonder what the court ill consider “reasonable living expenses.” Most of us know the extreme poverty that the government expects people on disability to endure. And that’s just one example.

Meanwhile, Shed Media says that the owe Jen $34,500 — which amounts to only $20,000 after taxes and unspecified costs factor in, apparently.

The government has also asked for dibs on money from other services — NBCUniversal, Warner Bros, and even Cameo have received similar notices.

It doesn’t sound like Shah’s camp has objected.

That said, with her attorneys seeking to drop her as a client over unpaid fees, that might not mean anything.

Sometimes, good people in desperate situations do illegal things to feed their families. That does not seem to apply to Jen Shah’s crimes in any way, shape, or form.