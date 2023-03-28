Emily Ratajkowski: Begging Olivia Wilde's Forgiveness After Hooking Up With Harry Styles?

Famous people like to date other famous people, but unfortunately, celebrities make up a very tiny percentage of the global population.

In fact, the A-list dating pool is so small that it inevitably creates problems for the handful of inhumanly attractive people who are admitted.

And the latest to wind up in a messy entanglement over where they choose to stick their famous tongues are Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles.

As we previously reported, Harry and Emily were spotted making out in a Tokyo parking lot over the weekend.

Now, Styles and Ratajkowski have both been involved in high-profile breakups in recent months.

Emily got divorced from Sebastian Bear-McClard after catching him cheating, and she’s been enjoying the single life ever since.

Harry, meanwhile, broke up with Olivia Wilde in November, after nearly two years of dating.

Harry Styles poses with the Best Pop Vocal Album Award for “Harry’s House” and Album of the Year Award for “Harry’s House” in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Both parties were definitely single at the time of their Tokyo lip-lock, but insiders say the situation is more than a little messy, due to the fact that Emily is — or was — close friends with Olivia.

“This is a betrayal,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

The insider goes on to claim that Emily has been “begging forgiveness,” but Olivia has been giving her the silent treatment.

Olivia Wilde is at the center of yet another semi-scandal. (Photo via Getty)

“She is staying far away from this and taking the high road,” the source says of Wilde’s refusal to engage with Ratajkowski.

“She is focused on her kids and her work. She wants nothing to do with this mess.”

According to the insider, Olivia and Emily were no mere casual acquaintances.

In fact, it seems that the newly-single ladies had become virtual besties in the months since their respective relationships ended.

Fans noted that the two of them sat together in the front row at Harry’s latest Paris concert, and they seemed to spend most of the evening sice-by-side at the Vanity Fair Oscar party earlier this month.

Emily has name-dropped Olivia in interviews more than once, most recently praising her friend as a modern feminist icon.

“In the past year with Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde and the craziness of putting them in this box as if they’re monsters or witches,” the model and author told Elle UK.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“There’s nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it’s really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it,” she added.

“I feel very protective.”

So yeah, it sounds like Emily didn’t have the go-ahead from Olivia to hook up with Harry.

And while that’s certainly a violation of friend-code, it’s not the sort of thing that can’t be overcome.