Amy Slaton Shares Post-Divorce Filing Photos, Look Pretty Darn Happy About Everything

What, her worry?!?

On Sunday, Amy Slaton shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself enjoying the weather and showing off her Gucci purse, seemingly sending a message to her followers in the process:

I’m all good, Amy is basically saying.

Don’t shed any tears over my alleged plight!

Amy Slaton is ready to take on the world. She’s pictured here on social media just days after her marriage ended.

In reality, Amy simply wrote the following as a caption to these snapshots:

“Watching a beautiful sunset with some amazing friends.”

But it’s hard to blame some observers for not reading a bit more into the post.

The 1,000-lb Sisters star, of course, has split from her husband of four years, Michael; divorce papers were just filed a few days ago.

Amy and her two young sons (Gage and Glenn) are currently residing with Amy’s TLC co-star and sibling, Tammy.

While neither Amy nor Michael has commented directly on the break-up, insiders previously told The Sun that the addition of Gage and Glenn unfortunately created a major divide between spouses.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” this source says.

“They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple.

On a 1,000-lb Sisters episode that aired just a few weeks ago, viewers witnessed Amy’s irritation when Michael sat around drinking beer instead of, you know, parenting.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Sadly, meanwhile, we were recently made aware of an ugly confrontation between the estranged spouses that preempted Michael’s divorce filing.

According to Kentucky court documents, the 1000-lb Sisters cast member filed for a protective order on February 28… four days after making a 911 call claiming Michael had become “violent” in their home.

Based on a 911 call dispatch document, Amy alleged Michael started “throwing things” during an argument on Friday, February 24.

The reality stars were arguing about their split… and, according to this same report, neither was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when an officer arrived on the scene around 2:30 pm.

“Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn’t want to,” the cop on scene later documented.

The 1000-lb Sisters star also claimed Michael eventually “became violent” and started “throwing things” with two-year old soon Gage and eight-month old son Glenn present in the home.

1000 lb sister star Amy Slaton welcomes second baby https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1202574828845040/f Credit: Amy Slaton

The divorce filing took place less than a year after the pair welcomed their second child, Glenn Allen Halterman.

Their baby boy arrived on July 5 via c-section, weighing 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches at birth.

“The wait is finally over … Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman,” Slaton told People Magazine at the time.

“The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”