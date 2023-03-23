Janelle Brown Jets Away on Business Trip, Basks in Luxuries of Sketchy Company

Janelle Brown is taking full advantage of her relationship with very shady company.

Yes, we’re just gonna come right out and label it as such.

On Wednesday, the Sister Wives veteran shared a video of orange blossoms on her Instagram Stories, gushing over the scenery as follows:

“I’ve never smelled orange blossoms! There are trees all over the resort property. It’s such a heavenly scent! Who knew?!”

A day earlier, Brown showed off her gorgeous hotel bathtub and explain what we going on via this statement:

“At a 3-day leadership conference with Plexus.

“This is the bath in my room. This is definitely happening every night.”

Ah, yes, Plexus.

Janelle and Christine Brown both work as salespeople for this diet, weight loss and supplement company.

You’ve likely see them promoting Plexus products across their social media feeds for well over a year now.

The thing is, many observers are critical of Plexus, believing it to be a pyramid scheme.

The company’s official website claims it is “on the cutting edge of health science, with a range of products focused on every aspect of your health and happiness.”

It allegedly helps to rid the “body of the bad stuff” and “pave the way to better digestive health.”

Sounds absolutely incredible, doesn’t it?!?

Heck, “Plexus products work,” the website continues, adding that these items that are “the highest quality non-GMO, 100% vegetarian, and gluten free, wherever possible.”

So, what is there to hate on?

Continue to scroll through the official website further and the shady multi-level marketing plan is basically spelled out for all to see, as it tells potential salespeople:

Introduce the people you love to the products you love—because really, they’re too great to keep to yourself. Change someone’s life with a great product, and change your own life with the opportunity to grow your income, earn incredible rewards, and find personal fulfillment.

Love it. Share it. Become an Ambassador.

This sounds, in our view, exactly like a pyramid scheme.

Finally, there’s this upsetting nugget:

Plexus and their products, which are classified as “supplements”, are NOT tested or approved by the FDA.

There are no studies to back up the products claims to promote “a healthy gut” and restore “balance to your metabolism.”

In 2020, Plexus even received a letter of warning from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) because of dangerous social media posts that claimed that their products prevented COVI.

It’s also worth mentioning that Meri Brown almost DEFINITELY works for a multi-level marketing company.

This TLC personality has denied such an allegation, clapping back last May:

“Fun fact, a pyramid scheme is when you pay money and you don’t get anything in return,” Brown fired back.

“But with LuLaRoe you actually get something in return, and that’s called super cute clothes!

“I’m grateful to have a company like this to be involved with, a company flooded with women and men who lift each other up, a company that wants to see me succeed, a company whose owners pray for each one of us daily, a company of integrity.”