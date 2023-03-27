Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik: Spotted Hooking Up In NYC!

It’s been a busy weekend for One Direction alums!

First, we learned that Harry Styles was seen making out with Emily Ratajkowski in a Tokyo parking lot.

And now it seems that just a few hours earlier, on the other side of the world, Zayn Malik locked lips with an equally sought-after A-lister in a similarly bustling metropolis.

Yes, Zayn Malik was spotted on a date with the one and only Selena Gomez.

And now, fans are very much hoping that these two are in it for the long haul.

“Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M.,” a source told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend.

“They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

Having deleted this once before, Selena Gomez reposted this eye-popping thirst trap on Instagram in February 2023 while announcing a hiatus. Power move. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

That claim was backed up by a TikTok from a Manhattan-based hostess who said that she seated Selena and Zayn, and they were quite clearly on a date.

“Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them,” the hostess told her followers.

Selena was spotted hooking up with Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers back in January, and at the time, a source claimed that the musicians “are dating and things are still new.”

Selena Gomez is on the receiving end of some unwelcome attention this week. (Photo via Getty)

The source also said the two “met through mutual friends in a friendly, low-key way, but had an instant connection and liked each other as people.”

“Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together,” an insider later told ET.

“Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic.”

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about her love life. (Photo via NBC)

The source continued, “Drew appreciates that Selena understands his life. Things are going well between them.”

Despite those detailed claims about their relationship, Selena promptly shot down reports that she was dating Taggart, writing on Instagram:

“I like being alone too much #iamsingle.”

Zayn Malik poses on the red carpet here at the seventh Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala. (Photo via Getty)

As for Zayn, he has a daughter with Gigi Hadid, and while their messy split may have made tabloid headlines at the time, these days it looks as though the exes have learned to co-parent amicably.

Selena was recently caught up in a mini-scandal of her own, thanks to rumors that she’s feuding with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and his new wife Hailey Baldwin.

Few people on the planet can understand the high-profile drama Selena and Zayn have had to deal with in recent years — other than Selena and Zayn.

That’s just one reason that these two are already being shipped by fans all over the world!