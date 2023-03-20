Christine Brown Flaunts Weight Loss, Continues to Push Questionable Product Line

Christine Brown doesn’t just have a new man.

She has a new body as well.

The Sister Wives star, who can’t stop gushing online about boyfriend David Woolley, used her Instagram Reels page last week to show off a rather svelte figure.

And to promote a rather questionable product line.

As you can see in the screen captures above and below, the 50-year old flaunted her impressive weight loss of late in a pair of form-fitting jeans

Standing at a kitchen counter, Christine poured a packet of sugar-free electrolytes into one of three bottles at her disposal, producing a bright yellow color in the process.

She then grabbed an orange packet meant for “clean energy and mental clarity” and poured it into the second bottle, creating a bright orange color.

Finally, in the third bottle, the mother of six combined a light pink and dark pink packet together to make a “slim hunger control” shake.

Brown explained that the combo “balances blood sugar, decreases sugar cravings” and works as an “appetite suppressant.”

Wrote Christine as a caption to this footage:

Spring Challenge is in full effect! There is still time to join me!

Did I mention Plexus has a full money-back guarantee. Send me a message with ‘SPRING CHALLENGE’ and I’ll send info your way! Caffeine & Caffeine-free options.

Ah, yes, Plexus.

This is the company at which both Christine and Janelle have worked for years now.

Many observers out there believe it to be a pyramid scheme, as Plexus is a supplement company whose website claims it is “on the cutting edge of health science, with a range of products focused on every aspect of your health and happiness.”

It allegedly helps to rid the “body of the bad stuff” and “pave the way to better digestive health.”

Sounds incredible, doesn’t it?!?

Heck, “Plexus products work,” the company continues, adding that these items that are “the highest quality non-GMO, 100% vegetarian, and gluten free, wherever possible.”

Read the official website a bit more, however, and the sketchy multi-level marketing plan is basically spelled out for all to see, as it tells potential salespeople:

Introduce the people you love to the products you love—because really, they’re too great to keep to yourself. Change someone’s life with a great product, and change your own life with the opportunity to grow your income, earn incredible rewards, and find personal fulfillment.

Love it. Share it. Become an Ambassador.

Christine and Janelle Brown pose for a photo together at Logan Brown’s wedding.

You’ll understand if we have a few questions about this operation.

Just hours before this Plexus-themed post, meanwhile, Christine cuddled up to Woolley on Instagram.

“I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life. He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen.”

We love it; we just also hope Christine is treating her followers in a fair and healthy manner.

