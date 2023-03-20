Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Affair Began During Threesome With Ariana Madix, Source Claims

It’s been nearly four weeks since news of the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss affair went public, and you probably think by now, just about every aspect of the ensuing scandal has been thoroughly dissected by the thousands of online sleuths who assigned themselves to the case.

But believe it or not, there are still key questions that remain unanswered.

Chief among them — exactly how and when did this all get started?

Did Tom risk it all by coming on to Raquel, or was it Leviss who torpedoed her friendship with Ariana Madix by making the first move?

Tom Sandoval has been caught cheating on Ariana Madix. But he might be able to make some money from his bad behavior! (Photo vias Instagram)

The latest comes to us from a source claims to know exactly when Tom and Raquel went from being friends to friends with benefits.

And it seems Ariana played a pivotal role in that transition.

“Sandoval, Ariana and Raquel had a threesome and Sandoval continued to pursue Raquel after that,” an anonymous tipster tells gossip page Deux Moi.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

It’s a bold claim, but not a baseless one.

The source notes that Tom and Ariana were previously rumored to be in an open relationship, and the arrangement was even mentioned at the recent Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere.

“In an interview at the Vanderpump premiere, an interviewer asks Sandoval about his ‘open relationship’ he denies it, and Schwartz says ‘not anymore,’” the insider recalls.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“The interviewer goes one step further and asks ‘If you guys ever did a throuple, anyone on the cast you’d want to be part of it?’” the source continues.

“Schwartz noted, ‘Didn’t it already happen?’ supposedly alluding to Raquel.

“At that point Sandoval gives a death stare to Schwartz and they play it off about Lala and Ariana from seasons ago,” the insider says.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

The source then suggests that the theory was almost confirmed by Katie Maloney during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“On last night’s WWHL Katie said she’s not surprised the affair was with [Raquel],” the insider says.

“Yes, there’s more Red Flags and that she knows a little about the affairs origin story but refused to say anymore getting uncomfortable saying “I can’t,” biting her tongue.”

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

No one involved in the alleged “throuple” has confirmed or denied the threesome allegations, but Ariana long ago denied that rumors that she and Sandoval were in an open relationship.

“We don’t have an open relationship. I’m really not that cool. thought that was obvious. #pumprules,” the reality star wrote on Instagram.

Ariana Madix dated Tom Sandoval for nearly a decade. (Photo via Instagram)

“Glad you clarified that sh-t early bc I really don’t see it,” one follower replied.

“lmao right? like are we really gonna waste episodes on trying to figure that one out,” Madix responded.

Now it looks as though Ariana’s relationship was significantly more open than she realized at the time.