Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Sure, We'll Attend the Coronation ... But Only If Charles Meets Our Demands!

After months of hemming and hawing, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been invited to the coronation of King Charles.

But will they attend?

With the UK’s first coronation in 70 years coming up in just six weeks, that very important question continues to loom large over Buckingham Palace.

And it seems that Meghan and Harry are using the organizers’ anxiety to their advantage.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

According to a new report from OK! magazine, palace officials are very keen to have the entire Windsor clan in attendance for one of the biggest days in modern British history.

But Harry and Meghan refuse to make the trip if they’re going to be treated as second-class members of the family.

Specifically, they want to be included in the post-coronation photo-op that will take place on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Meghan and Harry have returned to London several times since stepping down as senior royals. (Photo via Getty)

But for some reason, the royals have been reluctant to assure the Sussexes of a spot on the balcony.

“The palace is trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can’t go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos,” an insider told the outlet (via the New York Post).

“However, what the Sussexes are pushing for is for them to be included with the rest of the family at the Palace later that day,” the source continued.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

Further complicating the situation is the fact that Charles won’t be the only one celebrating a milestone occasion on May 6:

“It’s also Prince Archie’s birthday on Coronation day so they would like some kind of nod to that at a lunch or drinks reception,” the insider noted.

“Even if it’s just a happy birthday mention.”

The source adds that the attendance of Harry and Meghan’s kids at the coronation has “never been a bone of contention,” according to the source, because of the “restlessness and tantrums” that kids tend to have.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Queen’s funeral on Monday. And many believe they were publicly disrespected by the royal family. (Photo via Getty Images)

But while both sides agree that young children probably shouldn’t take part in the event, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that they’ll be able to come to terms on the other logistical matters.

“It could very well be that it ends in stalemate and they won’t attend,” the palace insider told OK! magazine.

“But the palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen.”

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

Harry and Meghan’s concerns might sound inconsequential, but this is an event that’s all about symbolism.

And the Sussexes know that the British tabloid press would seize on the emblematic significance of the Sussexes being forced to take their place among the masses as the “real” royals enjoy center stage.

For once, Harry is in a position of power over his kingly father — and he would be foolish not to take advantage of it.