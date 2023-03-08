Bam Margera: Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges After (Allegedly) Kicking New Girlfriend

When former NFL players engage in violent or otherwise criminal behavior, there’s often a discussion about whether or not their actions can be attributed to brain damage incurred on the field.

Sadly, the world of professional Jackasses hasn’t provided us with a large enough sample size to study the longterm effects of repeated blows to the head from goat hooves or giant inflatable dildos.

But since Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O are known to be standup guys, we’re gonna assume that the only one to blame for Bam Margera’s problems is Bam Margera.

His days of creatively traumatizing his genitals for money well behind him, Margera has had several run-ins with the law in recent years, and it seems he added another item to his mile-long rap sheet last week.

According to a new report from TMZ, Margera was arrested after a woman in Escondido, California claimed that he kicked her.

The site reports that Nam was booked into Vista Detention Facility on a charge of corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent.

This is where the story gets a little confusing.

TMZ reports that the victim identified her attacker as her “husband.”

Now, Bam is technically still married to Nikki Boyd, but she filed for divorce last month.

It would stand to reason that the alleged victim here is Bam’s estranged wife.

But TMZ says they have it on good authority that that’s not the case.

Nikki filed for divorce in February, claiming that Bam had angered her by spending time with their 5-year-old son while under the influence.

Boyd apparently has not had any contact with Margera in the weeks since.

She was in communication with TMZ after she filed for divorce, so it’s reasonable to assume that the outlet would know if she were the victim of his latest outburst.

It’s unlikely that Bam has already remarried, but based on the charges against him, it seems that he is in some sort of romantic relationship with the alleged victim.

It also sounds like things went south very rapidly, but that’s characteristic of Bam’s life these days.

Anyway, court records indicate that Bam posted $50,000 bail the day after his arrest and was released from jail.

So now, the troubled 43-year-old is back on the street, which is probably not a good thing.

Bam has been arrested more times than we can count, and he’s one of those guys who has a lengthy “Alcoholism and legal troubles” section on his Wikipedia page.

He’s checked into rehab numerous times — sometimes by court order, sometimes voluntarily — and in May of 2022, he announced that he had completed a year of sobriety.

Obviously that didn’t last.

But we’re sure Bam’s loved ones are hopeful that he can find his way back to the path of sobriety before he hurts anyone else.