Love in Paradise Season 3 Cast Revealed! Lidia Looks for Love, Carlos and VaLentine Plan a Wedding

Earlier this year, we reported that Pedro Jimeno’s mom, Lidia Morel, was joining Love in Paradise.

Lidia appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and on The Family Chantel. Now, she is stepping up and trying to find love on Season 3.

But she is not doing it alone.

We now know the Season 3 cast of Love in Paradise. And we also have a trailer.

90 Day Fiance fans know Lidia Morel very well from The Family Chantel, but now she is joining Love in Paradise: The Caribbean. Will things work out with Scott? (Photo Credit: Discovery Plus)

Lidia has only ever had one actual relationship: with Pedro and Nicole’s father. Notably, the man himself had more relationships with that … even while he was with her.

She’s looking for love, and she hopes that she has found it with 51-year-old Scott. He is a bodybuilder and respiratory therapist.

They have been dating for a year … but it sounds like they are only now meeting in person. But they have issues, including a language barrier and Scott’s ex.

Returning Love in Paradise: The Caribbean couple De Juan VaLentine and Carlos Jimenez are planning their wedding this season. But there are a few obstacles. (Photo Credit: Discovery Plus)

VaLentine and Carlos are back. We saw them make incredible strides as a couple during Season 2, overcoming personality issues and cultural differences.

On Season 3, they’re planning their wedding. But before they get hitched, there’s a hitch.

Carlos, who is bi, seems to have a crush on a woman. It’s hard to tell if this is going to be a major problem … or just a point of contention.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean star April met Valentine in the Dominican Republic. But they have issues to overcome if they’re going to make it. (Photo Credit: Discovery Plus)

38-year-old April is a doctor from Texas. She was visiting the DR when she met and fell for 26-year-old personal trainer, Valentine.

She has a busy schedule, but she wants to make time for this romance.

Meanwhile, April has to contend with an ex — and it sounds like her moderate age gap with Valentine will also be an issue.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean couple Jessica and Juan met on a cruise ship. Now, she has transported her family to Colombia … but Juan is only there for half of the year. (Photo Credit: Discovery Plus)

After Jessica met Juan on a cruise ship where he works, she uprooted her kids and moved — with another baby on the way — from Wyoming to Colombia.

Now, she is working to adapt to living in a totally new place.

But Juan spends half of the year away, working on the very cruise ship where she met him. That is not going to be easy.

A new Love in Paradise: The Caribbean couple is Jordan and Everton. They fell in love over a decade ago, but they still have issues to work through if they’re going to last. (Photo Credit: Discovery Plus)

38-year-old Jordan is another Texan. 48-year-old Everton is from Jamaica.

They have been in love for more than ten years. Now, however, they are actually spending time with each other.

That means running into new challenges — including some trust issues and some financial conflicts. Uh-oh!

Even though Love in Paradise: The Caribbean stars Matthew and Ana hit it off on a dating app, this couple has major differences to overcome. (Photo Credit: Discovery Plus)

36-year-old Matthew is this season’s zillionth Texas native. He met 27-year-old Brazilian beauty Ana on a dating app.

There’s a chance that we might be seeing their first-ever meeting in person during this season.

Within days of coming face-to-face for the first time, however, they’re going to learn about their differences. Some are cultural and some are religious. Meanwhile, Matthew is grappling with insecurities.

Many fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise admire Love in Paradise for providing a fresh take and a higher volume of authentic couples.

As we know, the flagship series has a major problem with over-the-top caricatures who seem more interested in fame than love.

That said, a lot of people are not looking forward to seeing more of Lidia. Will this season change their minds?